Fire in the Crazies burns more than 14,000 acres, prompts evacuations

Extreme fire behavior from a fire in the Crazy Mountains prompted officials to issue a mandatory evacuation order over the weekend. The Meagher County Sheriff’s Office posted a mandatory evacuation order for the Smith Creek Subdivision on Saturday, citing extreme fire behavior from the nearby American Fork fire as the reason. There are over 180 firefighters on the fire and it is only about 10% contained. The fire grew to 14,397 acres over the weekend, according to the latest aerial infrared mapping on Friday.