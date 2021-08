Dave Oldham (left) of Kat’s Too Antiques on the Square in La Grange has put up on display his personal collection of his Olympic Games memorabilia. Oldham attended the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City and witnessed Derek Parra win the gold medal in the 1500 meter speed skating final. That win was immortalized in a watercolor painting by the artist Marc Ahr – one of the highlights of Oldham’s…