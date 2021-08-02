Cancel
Chad Kuhl hits IL with Pirates’ first confirmed positive test this season; RHP Shea Spitzbarth replaces him

By Jason Mackey
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — The Pirates have gotten through this season without a confirmed positive COVID test — until Monday. Former Pirate, right-hander Kyle Crick, was placed on the COVID-IL at the beginning of the season after taking paternity leave and undergoing intake testing upon his return. Right-hander JT Brubaker had a similar experience in June, when he went on the bereavement list and had intake testing upon return. Right-hander Mitch Keller and outfielder Gregory Polanco had time on the injured list, but manager Derek Shelton was unable to specify exact reasons for those.

