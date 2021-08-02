Chad Kuhl hits IL with Pirates’ first confirmed positive test this season; RHP Shea Spitzbarth replaces him

Kuhl allowed three runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in Friday's win over the Giants. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision. Kuhl's only real issue in Friday's outing was allowing two home runs, including a two-run shot by Alex Dickerson in the sixth inning that knocked Kuhl out of the contest. It was the first time he allowed multiple homers in one outing since April 18 and his ERA bumped slightly to 4.38. Over his last six starts, Kuhl is 3-1 with a 2.51 ERA and a 30:13 K:BB in 32.1 frames. The 28-year-old is projected to face the Brewers at home next week.