From the very moment the Pittsburgh Penguins sent Marc-Andre Fleury to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL expansion draft there has been a significant portion of the fan base that has been hoping that he would find his way back here. Some way. Some how. Those dreams have been dashed on more than one occasion over the years as Fleury and the Golden Knights found immediate success, he grew to love the area, and the owner seemed to love him and having him as the face of the franchise.