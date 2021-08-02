Cancel
WATCH: Black bear drags deer from middle of Pennsylvania road

WDTN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCKEAN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — That’s no pot of honey and this is no Winnie the Pooh. When a wild bear finds food, it takes it. This bear was recorded in McKean County, Pennsylvania by Eureka Fire and Rescue medic Howie Ament in July, as he was driving through Allegheny National Forest. The bear can be seen grabbing the body of a deer and dragging it from the middle of the road and back into the cover of the forest.

