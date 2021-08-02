Cancel
Rockwall County, TX

Helping Hands mourns loss of beloved supporter, Mr. Robert Hawk

ROCKWALL, TX (August 2, 2021) Rockwall County Helping Hands, its Board of Directors, as well as staff are saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Robert Hawk. He was an important friend and supporter of Helping Hands and he passed away peacefully in Mesa, AZ on July 28, 2021. He served as a Vice President and one of the original founders of Pier 1 and later became the owner and founder of Spaghetti Warehouse. Mr. Hawk, a longtime Rockwall resident, served on the first Helping Hands advisory board as well as a current Director Emeritus of the Board of Directors for Rockwall County Helping Hands. He was passionate about helping those in need and gave freely of his time, money, and leadership towards Helping Hands up until his final days.

blueribbonnews.com

