Berrien Springs, MI

Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Fire Department Getting $531,000 Grant

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Fire Department will receive a grant of more than $531,000 from the federal government. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow on Monday announced the grant from the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. They say it will be used to improve operations and safety for firefighters and other personnel. Stabenow says “firefighters in Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities.” She adds the “new resources will help keep the public safe and give our first responders the equipment they need to do their jobs more safely and effectively.” Berrien Springs-Oronko Township Fire Department Chief Doug Myers says the grant will “allow everyone in the county including our fire and ambulance services to upgrade to 800 MHz radios, which are far superior to what we were using.” He says it will be a protection for taxpayers.

