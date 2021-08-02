CMPD searching for car after man killed in hit-and-run on the Brookshire

CHARLOTTE — Police are looking for whoever hit and killed a man while he was crossing the street early Saturday morning in northwest Charlotte.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Brookshire Boulevard near Hoskins Road.

When officers got there, they found 35-year-old Barry Cunningham lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a 2015-2021 Dodge Charger was speeding northwest on Brookshire Boulevard when it struck Cunningham as he was crossing the road. They said the force of the impact caused Cunningham’s body to fly across three lanes before landing next to the median.

Police said the driver of the Dodge Charger did not stop or notify emergency services.

Detectives are actively searching for a 2015-2021 grey, silver or red Dodge Charger with damage to the front of the vehicle, headlamp and windshield. The car is also missing the front Dodge emblem.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or going online here.

