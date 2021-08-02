Cancel
Cascade County, MT

Flood Advisory issued for Cascade, Meagher by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 09:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Move away from recently burned areas. Life threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cascade; Meagher The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Flood Advisory for North central Meagher County in central Montana Western Judith Basin County in central Montana Southeastern Cascade County in central Montana * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 414 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Neihart, Monarch and Raynesford.

