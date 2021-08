NBA rumors and NBA Free Agency rumors are focused around the top NBA free agents about to hit the market during the NBA offseason. On today’s show, we bring you the latest on the RUssell Westbrook trade. Will Bradley Beal stay with the Wizards? According to Marc Stein, the Jazz are looking to retain Mike Conley. Will we see Pascal Siakam end up leaving Toronto in a blockbuster NBA trade? Host Chase Senior breaks down the latest NBA news and rumors. Chat Sports will be LIVE for the start of NBA Free Agency on Monday, starting at 5p et.