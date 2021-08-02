New COVID cases reported in Gallia, Mason

Pictured are syringes of COVID-19 vaccine used at an area school vaccination site this winter. OVP File Photo

OHIO VALLEY — Area health departments are reporting new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Late last week, the Gallia County Health Department reported from July 20 – July 27, the county had 39 new cases which ranged in ages from 1 to 82 years old. Also, two new hospitalizations were reported during that time frame.

“It is highly suggested that you take precautions to avoid exposure, including distancing, good hygiene and hand washing, good ventilation, masking, and vaccination if you haven’t already received it,” the announcement posted on the health department’s Facebook page stated.

In Mason County, W.Va., the county health department there, on Monday, also announced an increase in COVID-19 cases during the month of July.

Jennifer Thomas, nursing director and administrator, said from July 9 to Aug. 2, there was an increase of 79 cases in Mason County.

“The Mason County Health Department has had no reports from the state of the Delta variant in our county at this time. However, the Delta variant has been reported in neighboring counties,” Thomas told the Point Pleasant Register.

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, the Gallia Health Department stated on July 21 via its Facebook page, “Across the nation, the Delta variant is the dominant strain. The Delta variant has been identified in Gallia County, and is expected to be the cause for the rise in cases in our community.”

In West Virginia, all the counties bordering Mason County have reported cases of the Delta variant, including Cabell, Jackson and Putnam.

The Mason County Health Department encourages individuals ages 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Thomas said the vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, but it is possible to still get infected with COVID-19, which is known as a “breakthrough” case. Thomas said vaccines can reduce the risk of an individual experiencing a “serious illness,” which could lead to hospitalization or death.

The Mason County Health Department reminds those who are not fully vaccinated, or those vaccinated with weakened immune systems, to wear masks indoors in public places. Social distancing at six feet is recommended when around people from outside your household. Personal hygiene, such as hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol is also recommended.

Gallia Health Commissioner/Medical Director, Gerald E. Vallee, M.D. encouraged Gallia Countians to get vaccinated in that July 21st statement that included: “Vaccination is the best defense we have against the virus.”

Thomas said it is important to monitor yourself and family members for COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever and shortness of breath. Stay home if the symptoms are present.

If you would like a COVID-19 vaccine or have questions, please call the Mason County Health Department at 304-675-3050.

Also, in Gallia County, the health department offers vaccines Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

