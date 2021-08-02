Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallia County, OH

New COVID cases reported in Gallia, Mason

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Posted by 
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oxicq_0bFefDXb00
Pictured are syringes of COVID-19 vaccine used at an area school vaccination site this winter. OVP File Photo

OHIO VALLEY — Area health departments are reporting new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Late last week, the Gallia County Health Department reported from July 20 – July 27, the county had 39 new cases which ranged in ages from 1 to 82 years old. Also, two new hospitalizations were reported during that time frame.

“It is highly suggested that you take precautions to avoid exposure, including distancing, good hygiene and hand washing, good ventilation, masking, and vaccination if you haven’t already received it,” the announcement posted on the health department’s Facebook page stated.

In Mason County, W.Va., the county health department there, on Monday, also announced an increase in COVID-19 cases during the month of July.

Jennifer Thomas, nursing director and administrator, said from July 9 to Aug. 2, there was an increase of 79 cases in Mason County.

“The Mason County Health Department has had no reports from the state of the Delta variant in our county at this time. However, the Delta variant has been reported in neighboring counties,” Thomas told the Point Pleasant Register.

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, the Gallia Health Department stated on July 21 via its Facebook page, “Across the nation, the Delta variant is the dominant strain. The Delta variant has been identified in Gallia County, and is expected to be the cause for the rise in cases in our community.”

In West Virginia, all the counties bordering Mason County have reported cases of the Delta variant, including Cabell, Jackson and Putnam.

The Mason County Health Department encourages individuals ages 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Thomas said the vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, but it is possible to still get infected with COVID-19, which is known as a “breakthrough” case. Thomas said vaccines can reduce the risk of an individual experiencing a “serious illness,” which could lead to hospitalization or death.

The Mason County Health Department reminds those who are not fully vaccinated, or those vaccinated with weakened immune systems, to wear masks indoors in public places. Social distancing at six feet is recommended when around people from outside your household. Personal hygiene, such as hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol is also recommended.

Gallia Health Commissioner/Medical Director, Gerald E. Vallee, M.D. encouraged Gallia Countians to get vaccinated in that July 21st statement that included: “Vaccination is the best defense we have against the virus.”

Thomas said it is important to monitor yourself and family members for COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever and shortness of breath. Stay home if the symptoms are present.

If you would like a COVID-19 vaccine or have questions, please call the Mason County Health Department at 304-675-3050.

Also, in Gallia County, the health department offers vaccines Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Gallipolis, OH
677
Followers
48
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Gallipolis Daily Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallia County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Mason County, WV
Health
City
Mason, WV
County
Gallia County, OH
Mason County, WV
Government
County
Mason County, WV
Gallia County, OH
Government
City
Mason, OH
State
West Virginia State
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Alcohol#Covid#Ohio Valley#Ohio Valley Publishing#Gallia Health#Gallia Countians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy