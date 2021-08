The Linda Lindas are slowly but surely taking over the punk rock scene. On Wednesday, the group dropped a music video for "Oh!," their first single since signing with Epitaph Records in May. As they sing about trying to find the best words as they speak up for themselves, the fun-filled video features group members Bela Salazar, 16, Eloise Wong, 13, Lucia de la Garza, 14, and Mila de la Garza, 10 as they take school pictures in color-coordinated outfits before rocking out on a stage. Seriously, could they be any cooler?