Boris Johnson has entrusted Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon with a role at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop26) to be held in Glasgow in November during a two-day visit to Scotland. Almost two years ago, the British Prime Minister announced at the Conservative Party conference that he had nothing against the scattered Scottish flags, but he wanted to see the Union Jack and not have Sturgeon nearby. Now Johnson has pointed out that the climate conference is a “huge undertaking” for the whole of the UK, which all parts of the country are now working on.