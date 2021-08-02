Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mecklenburg County, NC

'Most landlords have a mortgage they’ve got to pay' | Landlords file evictions after CDC ban expires

Posted by 
WCNC
WCNC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8pPr_0bFeGRpS00

The federal ban on evictions imposed by the CDC ended over the weekend. According to the National Equity Atlas , more than 28,000 households in Mecklenburg County are behind on rent, making them vulnerable to evictions.

Landlords say renters are not the only ones hurting. Data shows Mecklenburg County , North Carolina’s largest county by population, also has the greatest number of households behind on rent. Across the state, it’s estimated that renters owe almost $600 million, according to the National Equity Atlas .

By noon on Monday, paperwork for 28 evictions had been filed at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. Some landlords say they’re owed as much as $10,000.

Landlord George Zalecki told WCNC Charlotte he hasn’t received payment on his rental property in more than three months and past attempts to work something out with the renter failed.

“I don’t want to throw anybody out,” Zalecki said. “If I can work with you, I will. But the situation I’m in now, a lot of times they make no effort – and that’s kind of where I’m at right now.”

Zalecki said he rents out nine units in the Charlotte area. It’s a business he spent decades building, and post-retirement, he depends on it for his livelihood.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com .

“There are a lot of landlords like myself who only own a few properties, just trying to get ahead a little in the world,” Zalecki said. “I don’t have a retirement plan, so that’s basically my retirement plan.”

Zalecki said even after evictions go through and the tenant moves out, it’s rare for landlords to get the money they’re owed.  He says over the years, debts he’s owed have grown to $30,000, and he doesn’t expect to get that money back.

“Even though you’re evicting somebody, nine out of 10 times you’re not getting that money back,” Zalecki said. “Unless that person is really concerned about their credit rating.”

Another concern for Zalecki is a backed-up court system. Though he filed his notice today, he doesn’t expect his tenant to have to leave the property for another few months.

“Most landlords have a mortgage they’ve got to pay,” he said.

The ban being lifted means that evictions can start moving through the court system, but people have been able to file evictions all year -- and WCNC learned there are thousands of cases waiting to be processed.

Contact Indira Eskieva at ieskieva@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Landlord#Mortgage#Cdc#The National Equity Atlas#Defenders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
House Rentmynbc5.com

With eviction moratorium expiring next week, landlords can start issuing eviction notices

The clock is ticking down for tenants who have missed rental payments during the pandemic. On Aug. 1, one week from Sunday, the CDC’s moratorium on evictions expires. Many landlords have expressed frustrations through the pandemic, at having to let some tenants stay for free, while they continued to pay their own bills. Those renters still behind who have not applied for assistance or made other arrangements may soon be out of luck.
House RentPosted by
CBS Detroit

Eviction Moratorium: What Happens To Renters When The CDC Ban Expires?

(CBS Boston) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a federal eviction moratorium last September. That ban, extended most recently by the Biden administration last month, is set to expire on July 31. The government has no plans to extend it, despite the recent rise of COVID’s Delta variant and an uptick in unemployment. What does the end of the moratorium mean for renters who are behind on their payments, as well as for the broader society?
Maricopa County, AZkjzz.org

Resurrected Eviction Ban Whiplashes Courts, AZ Landlords

The expiration and reinstatement of the national eviction moratorium in the past week has given whiplash to people working in local justice courts. Officials watched closely Monday to see if landlords moved quickly to reprocess existing eviction orders halted by the moratorium. Court staff also wanted to know if eviction case filings, which had fallen 50% during the pause, would start to go back up.
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

COVID eviction ban forces Baton Rouge landlord to sell apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) “Funds are really tight right now,” said Baton Rouge landlord Brent, who only wants to go by his first name. He said the federal COVID eviction moratorium has put him in a squeeze. “I’m not receiving any funds, but I still owe the bank and the mortgage company. So, it’s put me in a pickle,” said Brent.
fox17.com

New eviction ban could impact mom, pop landlords

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new, more-targeted eviction moratorium is in place after a previous ban expired days earlier. The moratorium remains in effect until Oct. 3. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) previously said the expired ban would be the last time such an order would be issued. However, after public outcry from lawmakers and renters, the agency issued a new order Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy