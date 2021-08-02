Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Jennifer Aniston & ‘Friends’ Cast Join Forces to Launch the Show’s First Official Merch Collection for Charity

By Aaron Royce
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So no one told you there was going to be a “Friends” merchandise launch?. The cast of the famous ’90s sitcom came together on Instagram to promote the show’s first official merchandise collection. The limited-edition line, available for just four weeks, features an array of colorful sweatshirts and T-shirts retailing from $29.99 to $49.99. Each includes a range of different quotes from the comedy’s first three seasons, which fans of the show will instantly remember — including “We were SO not on a break!,” “Smelly Cat,” and “Who’s FICA?” — from leads Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry.

footwearnews.com

Comments / 0

Footwear News

Footwear News

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charities#Merch#Jenniferaniston#The Rape Foundation#Ebmrf#Instagram A#Represent Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

'The Morning Show' star is reportedly 'doing things differently this time around' by keeping 'her dates low-key and under the radar,' unlike what she did with her exes like Vince Vaughn or John Mayer. AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston is reportedly back into the dating scene. More than three years after...
MusicSheKnows

Courteney Cox & Lookalike Daughter Coco Make Music Together for This Impressive Duet

The mom-and-daughter bond is serious between Friends alum Courteney Cox and her 17-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette. Cox has recently — well since 2019 as far as we can note from her Instagram — been sharing covers of songs like this one with Brandi Carlile, and this one with Ed Sheeran and his new hit “Bad Habits” that she’s learned to play on the piano. And of course, there was that collaboration with Sir Elton John, Carlile, and Sheeran for this hilarious nod to Friends and Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe character: “Tiny Dancer/Tony Danza”! But we’re getting all the feels from Cox and her duets with her daughter, like this new one she shared of their cover of Adele’s first hit, “Chasing Pavements.”
ScienceIn Style

Jennifer Aniston Clapped Back at Commenters Asking Why She Cut Off Her Anti-Vax Friends

Jennifer Aniston is doubling down and defending her decision to cut ties with people in her inner circle who don't plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine. After revealing that she lost a "few people in my weekly routine" over their refusal to disclose their vaccination status during an interview for InStyle's September issue, the actress faced backlash from critics online. But on Thursday, she directly took on her detractors, and schooled them with a science lesson.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Friends Star Who Turned Down A Date With Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher has always been considered a Hollywood heartthrob and for good reason, too. Before he managed to carve a career for himself in the entertainment industry, he started off as a model after he won the Fresh Faces modeling contest in his native Iowa. He then made the move to New York City, where he signed with a modeling agency and shot campaigns for Calvin Klein and Abercrombie Fitch, according to CR Fashion Book.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Is Jennifer Aniston Dating Brad Pitt Again?

Something is definitely cooking between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, but they call it friendship. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were among the hottest and most beautiful couples in Hollywood in the 2000s. People were inspired by their love and used to wait for their movies. Things changed when Angelina Jolie entered the life of Brad Pitt. Aniston and Pitt broke up, and the world felt shattered.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

What Natalie Imbruglia thinks about ex David Schwimmer & Jennifer Aniston

She keeps a cool head: Singer Natalie Imbruglia (46) dated “Friends” star David Schwimmer (54) in the 90s. In the reunion episode of the sitcom, which aired a few weeks ago, the actor revealed that he had been in love with co-star Jennifer Aniston (52) at the time. Now Imbruglia commented on the sensitive issue. “I’m okay with everything that happened back then,” she said on the “Kyle & Jackie O” radio show in Australia. Their relationship was “a long time ago” and she could not even say exactly when they were together.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Therapy! Jennifer Aniston suffered from pregnancy issues

Jennifer Aniston (52) knows how exhausting life in the spotlight can be. Because not only her performances in front of the camera, but also her private life were often publicly commented. Whether at the side of Brad Pitt (57) or Justin Theroux (49) – there was a lot of discussion and speculation about the actress’s love life and her qualities as a woman. These rumors also reached her family, as Jen now reported. In the end, she even went to therapy because of public pressure.
Public HealthPosted by
Health

Jennifer Aniston Says She Cut Ties with 'a Few People' Over Vaccination Status: 'It's a Real Shame'

Jennifer Aniston is not taking any chances when it comes to COVID-19. The Golden Globe winner, 52, recently admitted that she had to cut ties with a few people in her "weekly routine" over their vaccination status. "There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame," she said in InStyle's September cover interview.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

The Stark Transformation of Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston (52) grew up in a family of actors. Her father John Aniston celebrated great success with the soap “Time of Longing”. Early on, Jennifer managed to follow in her parents’ footsteps. From 1994 to 2004, Jennifer Aniston played “Rachel Green” in the US sitcom “Friends”. The series broke...
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Wait, what?! Jennifer Aniston linked to Halle Berry's male model ex, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-July 2021, starting with this unexpected coupling… On July 19, Celebitchy reported that the new print edition of Us Weekly makes the wild claim that Jennifer Aniston "has been enjoying a fling" with Halle Berry's former long-term partner, Gabriel Aubry. "Jen is so happy to be having fun again," a source allegedly said, adding that the actress is currently focused on "enjoying herself on a spontaneous level … [in] every aspect of her life." The article — which curiously does not appear on Us Weekly's website, indicating there may be something fishy with the reporting — goes on to claim that, according to the source, Jen has been keeping her dates with the comely Canadian "low-key and under the radar." Said the source, "Jen likes that she can enjoy herself free of judgement or expectation. That's why Gabriel is great for her. He's a laid-back and sensitive guy who's not going to blab about things and Jen can feel safe knowing that what happens behind closed doors will stay private." Continued the alleged insider, "Unlike years gone by, Jen isn't bothered about finding someone special for a long-term, exclusive deal. She has a chill, way more content type of vibe. 'If it happens, it happens' is her new philosophy." The source then said of the male model, "Physically he's perfect, eyes are a big thing for Jen and she's a sucker for guys with blonde hair and a deep tan." (Sound familiar?) Even stranger, the article then notes that the Emmy winner has a secret "friends with benefits situation" with ex-husband Brad Pitt … which contradicts Us Weekly' previous reporting about the nature of their relationship. "Brad won't mind that Jen's having fun and enjoying dates with Gabriel. They don't really talk about other people they hang out with. It would be a little awkward. Brad trusts Jen to make the right choices with this stuff and knows she can look after herself," the source reportedly said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy