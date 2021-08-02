UB issues indoor masking requirement

The University at Buffalo announced Monday that an indoor masking requirement will be put in place this week.

Regardless of vaccination status, all students, employees and visitors must wear face coverings while inside campus buildings starting Tuesday, August 3. This includes areas such as hallways, classrooms, libraries, common spaces, as well as UB buses and shuttles.

At this time, masks will not be required inside personal rooms at residence halls, within personal offices, or in non-public-facing personal workstations. In addition, masks will not be required while eating in on-campus dining areas.

According to UB, those who are vaccinated are not required to wear masks or face coverings while outdoors on UB campuses. However, those who are not vaccinated must continue to wear masks in outdoor settings as well.

Regardless of vaccination status, masks will also be required for any outdoor events or areas where large groups gather. This includes football games.