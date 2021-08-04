Cancel
NBA

2021 NBA Free Agent Signing Tracker

By Chris Crouse
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 19 hours ago

The 2021 NBA offseason continues to be full of surprises and free agency promises to have no shortness of both eye-popping and roster-balancing deals. FortyEightMinutes is tracking every signing of free agency from opening night and beyond, as we don’t want you to miss out on any of the player movement.

Be sure to check back periodically throughout the night, as this piece will be updated:

NBA Teams

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

  • The Bulls are inking restricted free agent Lonzo Ball to a four-year deal in what appears to be a sign-and-trade deal. Read More on Ball joining Chicago.
  • Chicago is also signing Alex Caruso to a four-year deal via the mid-level exception. His contract is worth $37 million in total. Read More.
  • DeMar DeRozan is heading to Chicago on a three-year, $85 million deal via a sign-and-trade. The team is sending Thad Young, a future first-rounder and a pair of second-round picks to San Antonio as part of the deal. Read More.
  • Chicago is bringing in Tony Bradley on a two-year contract.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons

  • Detroit kicks off free agency by signing big-man Kelly Olynyk to a three-year, $37 million deal. Read More
  • The Pistons are adding Cory Joseph . It’s a two-year, $10 million pact with a player option in year two, per Haynes .
  • Trey Lyles will join Detroit on a two-year, $4 million deal (via Haynes).

Golden State Warriors

  • The Warriors are bringing in Otto Porter Jr. on a minimum-salary deal, per Haynes . Porter reportedly turned down mid-level exception-type money in order to sign with Golden State.
  • Golden State is adding Nemanja Bjelica on a one-year deal (via Woj ).

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

  • No Signings Yet

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Mike Muscala will be back with the Thunder, as the team has agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract with the big man (via Woj ).

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

  • Gary Trent Jr., who came to the Raptors at the 2021 trade deadline, has agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract with the club. The third season includes a player option. Read More.
  • Toronto has signed former first-round pick Sam Dekker (via Woj ). Dekker last suited up in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, having played overseas since then.

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards

The post 2021 NBA Free Agent Signing Tracker appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul, Suns hit with Kevin Durant warning from Bucks star Khris Middleton

After going down 2-0 in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, it’s easy to count out the Milwaukee Bucks at this point. For his part, however, Bucks star Khris Middleton isn’t necessarily in panic mode right now. As a matter of fact, he’s just sent a Kevin Durant-sized warning to Chris Paul and the rest of the Suns as the series swings to Milwaukee for Game 3 and 4.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Bobby Portis Explains Why He Left The New York Knicks: “I Just Wanted To Go To A Winning Culture"

Bobby Portis is having a fantastic season with the Milwaukee Bucks right now. The big man from the University of Arkansas joined the Bucks during free agency in 2020. Since then, he has been a key role player for the Bucks throughout the season. Because he plays a similar position to star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, he doesn't get much playing time. However, Portis has come up big for the Bucks whenever he's been asked. So far, his stint with the Bucks has been going very well.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Celtics trade sends Marcus Smart to Dallas

Marcus Smart has long been considered a marquee player on the Boston Celtics and he’s constantly been mentioned in NBA trade rumors. Those rumors aren’t subsiding this offseason as Boston enters a new regime with Brad Stevens in the front office and Ime Udoka as head coach. One team that...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Phoenix Suns players who won’t be back next season

The Phoenix Suns must reset and reload for another title run, but these three players won’t be a part of that quest in 2021. The Phoenix Suns‘ magical NBA season came to an unceremonious end. After taking a 2-0 lead on the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company won four straight the capture the NBA title. It was a hard defeat for a Phoenix team on an unforgettable ride since the postseason began.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

7 Best 3PT Shooters That Can Help LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently acquired Russell Westbrook to fill their void at point guard and to add star power to the roster. He'll certainly be a great addition: Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine, and he will be a capable second ballhandler behind LeBron James. Russell Westbrook can also score well when necessary, though with two other superstars on his team the scoring load on him is surely lessened.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Spurs sign-and-trade features DeMar DeRozan

The Los Angeles Clippers have not accomplished their goal during the first two years of their new regime. That has to change moving forward. We could see some noise coming out of Los Angeles this NBA offseason if they want to shake things up a bit. The Clippers brought Kawhi...
NBAweareiowa.com

NBA free agency tracker: Chris Paul 4-year, up to $120 million deal with Suns; Kyle Lowry to Miami

NEW YORK — Just days after the 2021 NBA Draft, the shortened offseason is picking the energy right back up on Monday with the start of NBA free agency. On Monday at 6 p.m. EST, teams can begin officially negotiating with free agent players. While those deals cannot become official until Friday, Aug. 6 at 12:01 p.m. EST, you'll start to hear reports and announcements of deals in place beginning Monday.
NBAPosted by
FortyEight Minutes

Suns to Bring Back Cameron Payne

The Suns had a great season but ultimately came up short in the NBA Finals to the Bucks. With the offseason underway, the reigning Western Conference champs are looking ahead to next... The post Suns to Bring Back Cameron Payne appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.

