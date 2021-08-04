2021 NBA Free Agent Signing Tracker
The 2021 NBA offseason continues to be full of surprises and free agency promises to have no shortness of both eye-popping and roster-balancing deals. FortyEightMinutes is tracking every signing of free agency from opening night and beyond, as we don’t want you to miss out on any of the player movement.
Be sure to check back periodically throughout the night, as this piece will be updated:
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
- The Hawks are signing Gorgui Dieng to one-year, $4 million deal (via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic ).
- Atlanta will bring back Solomon Hill , as the former Pelicans agrees to a one-year deal with the club (via Woj ).
- John Collins is staying with the Hawks on a five-year, $125 million contract (per Woj ).
Boston Celtics
- Bostons will add Enes Kanter on a one-year, minimum-salary deal (per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe ).
Brooklyn Nets
- Blake Griffin will return to Brooklyn via a one-year deal (per Woj ).
- The Nets are adding Patty Mills via a two-year, $12 million deal (per Woj ).
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
- The Bulls are inking restricted free agent Lonzo Ball to a four-year deal in what appears to be a sign-and-trade deal. Read More on Ball joining Chicago.
- Chicago is also signing Alex Caruso to a four-year deal via the mid-level exception. His contract is worth $37 million in total. Read More.
- DeMar DeRozan is heading to Chicago on a three-year, $85 million deal via a sign-and-trade. The team is sending Thad Young, a future first-rounder and a pair of second-round picks to San Antonio as part of the deal. Read More.
- Chicago is bringing in Tony Bradley on a two-year contract.
Cleveland Cavaliers
- The Cavaliers and Jarrett Allen have agreed to a new deal worth $100 million over five seasons: Read More
Dallas Mavericks
- The Mavericks will re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. on a four-year, $72 million contract. Dallas will also bring back Boban Marjanovic on a one-year deal.
- The Mavericks are bringing in Sterling Brown on a two-year, $6.2 million contract, longtime NBA journalists Marc Stein hears. The team is also signing Reggie Bullock , Stein adds.
Denver Nuggets
- The Nuggets are bringing back Will Barton , re-signing him on a deal that will pay him $32 million over the next two seasons. Read More
- The Nuggets are signing JaMychal Green to a two-year deal. Green will make $17 million over the course of the deal and the second season contains a player option, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
- Jeff Green is latching on with the Nuggets. Read More
- Denver is re-signing Austin Rivers on a one-year deal (via Haynes ).
Detroit Pistons
- Detroit kicks off free agency by signing big-man Kelly Olynyk to a three-year, $37 million deal. Read More
- The Pistons are adding Cory Joseph . It’s a two-year, $10 million pact with a player option in year two, per Haynes .
- Trey Lyles will join Detroit on a two-year, $4 million deal (via Haynes).
Golden State Warriors
- The Warriors are bringing in Otto Porter Jr. on a minimum-salary deal, per Haynes . Porter reportedly turned down mid-level exception-type money in order to sign with Golden State.
- Golden State is adding Nemanja Bjelica on a one-year deal (via Woj ).
Houston Rockets
- The Rockets have agreed to terms with center Daniel Theis , bringing him in on a four-year, $36 million deal, per Woj . Houston is acquiring Theis via sign-and-trade, utilizing part of the trade exception leftover from Victor Oladipo , Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com hears.
- Houston will re-sign David Nwaba on a three-year, $15 million pact (via Marc Stein ).
Indiana Pacers
- T.J. McConnell has agreed to a four-year, $35M deal to return to the Pacers. Read More.
- The Pacers are bringing in Torrey Craig on a two-year, $10 million deal, per Woj .
Los Angeles Clippers
- The Clippers are re-signing Nicolas Batum , Charania reports. It’ll be a two-year deal.
Los Angeles Lakers
- The Lakers are signing Trevor Ariza , Dwight Howard , and Wayne Ellington Jr.
- Los Angeles is also adding Kent Bazemore via a one-year deal (per Charania ).
- Talen Horton-Tucker is remaining with the franchise on a three-year, $32 million contract (per Woj ).
- Los Angeles is adding Kendrick Nunn via a two-year, $10 million pact (via Charania ).
Memphis Grizzlies
- No Signings Yet
Miami Heat
- Kyle Lowry is joining Miami via a sign-and-trade deal. He’ll make $90 million over the next three seasons. Read More .
- Duncan Robinson has agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract to stay with the Heat. Read More.
- The Heat will add P.J. Tucker to the mix, continuing their flashy offseason. Read More.
- Dewayne Dedmon and the Heat have agreed to run it back via a one-year deal (via Charania ).
- Miami will re-sign Max Strus via a two-year contract worth $3.5 million (via Woj ).
- Miami is also re-signing Gabe Vincent on a two-year, minimum deal (via Woj ).
- Markieff Morris is joining the party in Miami, agreeing to a one-year minimum salary deal with the club (via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald ).
- The Heat are bringing Victor Oladipo back and while the terms of the deal haven’t been officially released, it’s likely a one-year deal that helps him rehab his stock heading into next offseason.
Milwaukee Bucks
- Bobby Portis is taking a discount to stay with the Bucks. His new deal is for $9 million over the next two seasons. Read More.
- Milwaukee’s first addition as NBA champions will be Semi Ojeleye (reported by Woj ).
- The Bucks plan to add George Hill once he clears waivers (via Charania).
Minnesota Timberwolves
- The Wolves have inked big man Nathan Knight to a two-way deal, per Scotto .
New Orleans Pelicans
- Garrett Temple is heading to the Pelicans on a three-year deal as part of the Lonzo Ball sign-and-trade, per David Aldridge of The Athletic . The first two years are guaranteed at $5 million per season. Read More.
- New Orleans is adding Devonte’ Graham via a sign-and-trade deal with Charlotte. The Pelicans will send a future first-rounder to the Hornets as part of the deal, per Charania .
- The Pelicans have come to terms with Didi Louzada on a four-year deal, presumably for the minimum (via Woj ).
New York Knicks
- New York is adding Evan Fournier on a four-year deal that could earn him as much as $78 million, per Woj.
- The Knicks are re-signing Nerlens Noel on a three-year deal worth $32 million and Alec Burks on a three-year deal worth $30 million, Woj reports .
- The Knicks are bringing back Derrick Rose on a three-year, $43 million contract, Woj hears.
- Taj Gibson will be back on Tom Thibodeau’s team. It’ll be a one-year, minimum salary deal, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News .
- Kemba Walker will join the Knicks after receiving a buyout from the Thunder (via Woj ).
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Mike Muscala will be back with the Thunder, as the team has agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract with the big man (via Woj ).
Orlando Magic
- Robin Lopez is joining the Magic on a one-year deal (per Woj ).
- Orlando is re-signing Moritz Wagner on a two-year deal (via Josh Robbins of The Athletic ).
Philadelphia 76ers
- Furkan Korkmaz is returning to Philadelphia on a three-year deal. Read More.
- The Sixers have agreed to a one-year deal with Andre Drummond. Read More on Philly’s curious signing.
- Philadelphia is adding Georges Niang on a two-year, $6.7 million contract, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Phoenix Suns
- Chris Paul is returning to Phoenix as expected, re-signing with the Suns on a deal that could be worth upwards of $120 million. Read More
- The Suns are bringing back Cameron Payne on a three-year, $19 million deal. Read More
- JaVale McGee is joining the Western Conference champs on a one-year, $5 million deal.
- Abdel Nader is returning to the Suns on a two-year, $4.2 million deal (via Charania ).
Portland Trail Blazers
- Portland kicks off its free agency by agreeing to a deal with Cody Zeller .
- The Blazers keep Norman Powell , as the two sides agree to a five-year, $90 million contract. Read More.
- Ben McLemore will join Portland (via Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto ).
- The Blazers are adding Tony Snell to a one-year deal (via Woj ).
Sacramento Kings
- The Kings are bringing in Maurice Harkless on a one-year deal.
- Sacramento and Alex Len have agreed on a two-year deal, per Charania . Len previously played for the franchise during the 2019-20 season.
- Richaun Holmes is returning to Northern California on a four-year, $55 million deal (via Charania ).
- Sacramento is re-signing Terence Davis on a two-year deal (per Woj ).
San Antonio Spurs
- Doug McDermott is moving to San Antonio. The Spurs are inking the former Creighton wing to a three-year, $42 million contract, per Charania .
- San Antonio is adding Zach Collins via a three-year, $22 million contract (via Woj ).
- The Spurs are bringing in Australian big man Jock Landale ( Charania reports).
- Bryn Forbes is coming back to San Antonio on a second stint (via Charania ).
Toronto Raptors
- Gary Trent Jr., who came to the Raptors at the 2021 trade deadline, has agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract with the club. The third season includes a player option. Read More.
- Toronto has signed former first-round pick Sam Dekker (via Woj ). Dekker last suited up in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, having played overseas since then.
Utah Jazz
- The Jazz are re-signing Mike Conley on a three-year deal. Read More
- Utah is bringing in Rudy Gay on a two-year deal worth $12.1 million (via Charania). The second season will contain a player option.
- Hassan Whiteside is joining the Jazz on a one-year deal (per Woj ).
Washington Wizards
- The Wizards have agreed to a sign-and-trade deal that will bring Spencer Dinwiddie to Washington. It’ll be part of the five-team, Russell Westbrook trade. Read More.
- Washington is bringing back Raul Neto (via Charania ).
The post 2021 NBA Free Agent Signing Tracker appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .
Comments / 0