Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elyria, OH

Elyria Police issue warrant in connection to fatal shooting last week

By The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA warrant was issued by the Elyria Police Department for the arrest of a man in connection with the shooting death of Caree Cannon last week. Police are looking for Jajuan Lamont Malone, 23, of Lorain, on a murder warrant. Anyone with information regarding Malone or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jim Wise at (440) 326-1212 or jwise@cityofelyria.org or the Elyria Police Department at (440) 323-3302.

chroniclet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elyria, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Lorain County, OH
Lorain County, OH
Crime & Safety
Lorain, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Lorain, OH
City
Elyria, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Elyria Police#Bailey S Bar#Lifecare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy