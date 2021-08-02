Elyria Police issue warrant in connection to fatal shooting last week

A warrant was issued by the Elyria Police Department for the arrest of a man in connection with the shooting death of Caree Cannon last week. Police are looking for Jajuan Lamont Malone, 23, of Lorain, on a murder warrant. Anyone with information regarding Malone or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jim Wise at (440) 326-1212 or jwise@cityofelyria.org or the Elyria Police Department at (440) 323-3302.