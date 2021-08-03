Cancel
Religion

Top Searched Bible Verses During the COVID-19 Pandemic

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are living in a time of uncertainty. Whether it concerns the global pandemic, your health, finances, the economy, or relationships, much of what is ahead of us in life remains uncertain. During the pandemic, many people have turned to Bible verses for strength and encouragement. YouVersion, responsible for one of the most popular Bible Apps, reported an 80 percent increase in search during the pandemic, totaling 600 million worldwide. Some of the top-searched verses not only addressed fear but also healing and justice.

Jesus
