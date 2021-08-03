BVRA eyes restructuring plan

Eric Scicchitano/The Daily Item Patricia Gessner aided her great-granddaughter Lydia Casilla build a gingerbread house during BVRA's Christmas in July, last month at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park. Eric Scicchitano | escicchitano@dailyitem.com

Directors of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) plan an internal restructuring of staffing and programming that could result in a more nimble and stable organization.

John Rowe took over as interim executive director following the resignation of Shirley Brough earlier this summer. Rowe, the longtime coach and gymnastics program director, is being considered as the longterm successor for the executive director position, according to Char Gray, board treasurer.

Both Gray and Pete Bergonia, board president, said directors will look at current staffing to see how to capitalize on their individual talents. Both also said they’ll review programming and decide how to proceed if some programs overlap with other regional organizations like the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center and the Donald Heiter Community Center.

“Something like that down the road would really help a lot,” Bergonia said of repurposing the current staff’s skills to potentially avoid hiring new employees.

Gray said there’s an internal need for marketing and accounting, and that directors would consider outsourcing services where feasible.

“We’ve got people wearing multiple hats and in a small organization sometimes you need to do that,” Gray said. “If there’s an organization doing something cost-effective, certainly we don’t want to duplicate that.”

Rowe said he has ideas for long-term financial and structural changes but chose to decline to expand “until the title is official,” should he ultimately be chosen as the permanent director.

“As interim director, I’m trying my best to get us through a very busy and exciting summer at BVRA,” Rowe said.

Rowe estimated he’s led the gymnastics program for about 12 years. He also is co-owner of Crossfit Lewisburg and a member of the Lewisburg Area School Board.

BVRA is a nonprofit but since it’s an intergovernmental agency and not, for instance, a 501(c)3, it wasn’t eligible for any of the emergency rescue funding dispersed by the government since the pandemic’s start.

“When other people were pulling in supplemental income, BVRA got none of it,” Rowe said, a point reiterated by his predecessor on many occasions.

The latest available profit/loss statement for BVRA is from June. It shows BVRA’s income is ahead of its annual budget estimates by $9,222.94 and ahead of its year-to-date budget by $25,416.82. However, Gray cautioned that the revenue spiked due to an influx of gymnastics registrations — $37,343.30 compared to $13,043 as budgeted. The statement shows the pool outperforming the budget by more than $5,600.

A loss in summer camp revenue is offset by fewer expenses both for the camp and the pool as well as general/administrative spending.

Gray cautioned against reading too deep into June’s profit/loss statement. Revenues will be much lower in July, she said.

Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township each have four appointees on the BVRA Board of Directors. Kelly Township is officially a member of the authority but Gray said the township has not reappointed any members to the board.

Gray said Kelly Township can’t withdraw in full as long as there’s debt. Gray cited a balance sheet from June, the latest available, that showed balances of $48,394.80 owed to Lewisburg and $51,637.93 owed to East Buffalo Township as well as its lease at the GreenSpace Center.

The funds loaned by the municipalities helped the authority settle an outstanding PennVEST loan.

“As long as there’s no board members officially assigned and they are not showing up, they don’t count as part of the quorum,” Gray said of Kelly Township with respect to the BVRA voting body.

BVRA’s next board meeting is at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.