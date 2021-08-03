In Memory Of Guru Jagat: A Spiritual Force Lost Too Soon

It was in 2017 that Addison Yandle's parents noticed a considerable shift in her demeanor. She had just started fourth grade and the usually cheerful girl had turned moody and anxious. Something wasn't right. "She was more reserved than normal, and she was anxious about going to school," recalled Dr. Chris Yandle, reported PEOPLE. "We'd later learn that she was being bullied by a supposed friend of hers." Addison's father wanted to cheer her up and started leaving small lunch notes. The first one he wrote read: "Be nice to others. Not everyone will look like you. Learn to spot the unique and special things in other people. You have the power to change someone's life!" Dr. Yandle didn't think much of it, he just wanted to lift her spirits. "I thought it might make her smile or brighten her day," he explains of the note. "To me, it was my way of saying 'I'm here,' without actually sitting next to her at lunch."