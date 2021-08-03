Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

In Memory Of Guru Jagat: A Spiritual Force Lost Too Soon

MindBodyGreen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m saddened to share that Guru Jagat, a renowned Kundalini Yoga teacher and member of the mbg family, passed away suddenly from a pulmonary embolism on Sunday night. Guru Jagat, “Bringer of Light to the Universe” in Sanskrit, was instrumental in helping bring the ancient practice of Kundalini yoga to a modern audience. A mentor and teacher to students worldwide, Guru Jagat founded the RA MA Institute—a yoga and meditation studio with locations in California, Spain, and New York.

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiritual Practice#Modern Yoga#Universe#Kundalini#The Ra Ma Institute#Mindbodygreen#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
KidsPosted by
Upworthy

Dad writes 690 inspiring lunch notes to daughter to ease her anxiety at school: 'I'm here'

It was in 2017 that Addison Yandle's parents noticed a considerable shift in her demeanor. She had just started fourth grade and the usually cheerful girl had turned moody and anxious. Something wasn't right. "She was more reserved than normal, and she was anxious about going to school," recalled Dr. Chris Yandle, reported PEOPLE. "We'd later learn that she was being bullied by a supposed friend of hers." Addison's father wanted to cheer her up and started leaving small lunch notes. The first one he wrote read: "Be nice to others. Not everyone will look like you. Learn to spot the unique and special things in other people. You have the power to change someone's life!" Dr. Yandle didn't think much of it, he just wanted to lift her spirits. "I thought it might make her smile or brighten her day," he explains of the note. "To me, it was my way of saying 'I'm here,' without actually sitting next to her at lunch."
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Wish You Had a Memory Like an Elephant?

Neuroscience helps us understand memory and how it works. Forgetting names, dates, and events is usually normal, but certain hints can help us remember. For instance, reducing distractions can help improve memory. Quick quiz:. 1. Have you ever forgotten why you entered a room?. 2. Do you forget special dates—anniversaries,...
TV & Videoscapradio.org

'Afterparties' Is A Bittersweet Triumph For A Fresh Voice Silenced Too Soon

Anthony Veasna So's posthumously published short story collection offers a smart, compassionate take on the push-pull of growing up first-generation Cambodian American. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of you. As a nonprofit organization, donations from people like you sustain the journalism that allows us to discover stories that are important to our audience. If you believe in what we do and support our mission, please donate today.
Religionnasrq.com

Relax and Restore the Spiritual Life Force Within

When the mind becomes too busy and overwhelming with an avalanche of thoughts, an easy remedy is to pause for a moment to enter a state of relaxation and rejuvenation. Gently focusing on a deeper spiritual energy can bring an awareness of connecting with the spirit of life. To sing or chant HU, a sacred sound and ancient mantra, is one way to do this.
ReligionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How the Pandemic Helped Me Embrace Being a Rabbi's Wife

I was 23 years old when I arrived on the Upper East Side as an awkward bride—marrying a young rabbi, and with him, all that came with synagogue life. The traditional responsibilities of a rabbi’s wife, colloquially in Yiddish the “rebbetzin,” are to visit the sick, attend weddings, funerals and charity dinners at her husband’s side, host refined Shabbat and holiday dinners, teach religious studies and inspire the women in the community—a spiritual First Lady. It is life in a fishbowl: one is expected to smile, nod, hold hands, listen; to be present. She is “always called upon to be hospitable, amiable, friendly, and above all tactful,” one rebbetzin, Ruth Wolf Levi, wrote in 1955. The lofty expectations of the American rebbetzin transcended cultural trends; many women gravitated to the status of being a rabbi’s wife, yet chafed at the high bar set for them. One Orthodox rebbetzin, Libby Klapperman, wrote in a satirical letter in 1969, “She who is required to be the best dressed, most frugal, best cook, most slender, best speaker, most glamorous, and most articulate, charming, talented, relaxed, pleasant, well-adjusted, happy partner.”
Canfield, OHSalem News Online

Choose Joy: Remembering a little friend lost too soon

CANFIELD — In the 32 short days between her terminal diagnosis and her passing, 4-year-old Melina Edenfield taught her family and her community what it truly means to “choose joy,” even in the face of tragedy. Sassy, fearless and too smart for her own good are a handful of the...
YogaEssence

Amid The Pandemic, Black Single Moms Are Finding Support In Spirituality, Therapy, And One Another

Black single moms are utilizing a variety of resources, including each other, in order to get much-needed support. Jankail Adams is nothing without her village. “My friends carry my water. They have journeyed with me through some of my darkest times,” says the mother of two from Pennsylvania. “When I found myself on my own, in middle age, I struggled to let anyone help. But a friend once literally told me, ‘you sleep. I’ll pick up the boys.’ I cried. It allowed me to mourn all of my losses.”
PreschoolWebMD

Earliest Childhood Memories Can Go Back Even Further

Aug. 2, 2021 -- Most people probably have more early childhood memories than they are fully aware of, and retrieving those early experiences is easier to prompt than previously thought, according to Carole Peterson, MD, of Memorial University of Newfoundland in St. John's, Canada. Most people have more memories from...
SocietyThrive Global

The Blessing of Being and the Curse of Consciousness

Our own minds can create for us an enduring state of feeling blessed… and that same brain can get wired up in such a way that we are conscious of being cursed all the time. We make a heaven and/or a hell with the same ‘components’ of our mind. As...
AstronomyMindBodyGreen

A New Moon Ritual For Every Enneagram Type, From An Expert

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. August's new moon is just around the corner, arriving on Sunday, August 8. New moons are a powerful time for starting fresh, setting intentions, and beginning new projects. And depending on your Enneagram type, you might want to tailor your approach to this lunar blank slate.
Family RelationshipsFast Company

Why having a ‘work family’ is actually hustle culture at its worst

Hustle culture and its celebration of never-ending work have undermined productivity for too long. I cringe at mantras like “rise and grind,” “girl boss,” and “go hard or go home” that we feel forced to follow to prove our value and rise to the cultural challenge. How about taking a relaxing nature hike or spending time with family? Business leaders should focus on thinking about how we can give people the time and space to live their lives. The privilege of having time to yourself shouldn’t be the dominion of the wealthy or those in positions of power.
HealthPosted by
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her. Here are three things...
JobsThrive Global

Ten Questions to Ask Yourself to Kickstart Discovering Your Passion

Passion is a powerful feeling of enthusiasm inside all of us. Our passions are those that when we are doing them, make us feel alive, plugged in. We lose track of time. We often are willing to do whatever it takes to master the craft or the activity. Passions are what make our hearts sing and can lead us to our soul’s purpose.
EducationTODAY.com

The pandemic ruined some of our friendships. Are they beyond repair?

I’ve known Bridget since we were kids. We’ve seen one another through so many chapters of our lives. When my seventh grade crush wanted to ask me to the school dance, she made it happen. When she was nervous to move to a tiny town for college, I talked her through it. When I gave birth to my first child, she coached me through it over the phone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy