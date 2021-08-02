Cancel
Columbia, SC

Police search for missing man who'd just been released from Columbia hospital

News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 5 days ago

Columbia police are searching for a man who they say went missing shortly after he left the hospital.

Officers say 62-year-old Ronald Campbell had come to Columbia from Augusta on July 27. According to police, he had a medical episode and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say he was released from the hospital the next day, but his relatives say his family became worried when they couldn't make contact with him.

Campbell has brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 180 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches high. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with blue jeans and black work books.

Anyone with information regarding Campbell’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC . LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com , and click on the red “ Submit a tip ” tab.

DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

