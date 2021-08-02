Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

TikTok Star Dixie D’Amelio Models Sports Bra, Shorts & Fierce Sneakers as Puma’s Latest Ambassador

By Jacorey Moon
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dixie D’Amelio, the social media star, has joined Puma as its latest brand ambassador. D’Amelio is in Puma’s latest campaign titled “She Moves Us,” which helps to inspire and celebrate women who find unity through fashion, community and sport. “I am so excited to join the Puma Family,” said Dixie...

footwearnews.com

Comments / 0

Footwear News

Footwear News

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dixie D'amelio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bra#Tiktok Star#Tiktok Star#Shorts Fierce Sneakers#Foot Locker#Shop#Puma Fierce Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionVogue

8 Buzzy Brands Championed By Iris Law To Shop Now

Zeitgeisty “photo dumps” and experimental style turns are customary for Gen Z-ers like Iris Law. The 20-year-old’s Instagram is awash with bright colours: Cyberdog neons, blushed cheeks and rouge lipstick populate her lo-fi feed, comprising a kind of gallery wall of her everyday life. As a young fashion aficionado, she...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Teyana Taylor Highlights Her Low-Rise Pants Like No One Else With This Bejeweled Chain Belt

Teyana Taylor is one of the many celebrities who've hopped aboard the low-rise pants trend from the early aughts. Only this time, she's showing us a twist in leather and a crystal-encrusted chain belt. The American singer-songwriter, model, and choreographer spent a night out at Rolling Loud with her friends, including Winnie Harlow, fashion stylist EJ King, and photographer Jamie Bruce, and her outfit was made for dancing. She opted for leather slacks that skimmed her hips and put her bejeweled Agent Provocateur belt (and those abs!) on full display. Taylor's look was complete with a Skims Fits Everybody micro crop top, chunky statement jewelry, and Bottega Veneta's iconic tire boots. While we couldn't find an exact match to her trousers, Teyana's PrettyLittleThing collection includes a couple pairs of pants that take a similar silhouette, proving she was already a fan of the cut and its return to the spotlight in 2021. See her style ahead, then scope out her essential items.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in a Tie-Dye Slip Dress & These Heels That Are Taking Over for Summer

Kourtney Kardashian is on a roll when it comes to her edgy style. The Poosh founder unveiled a look into her weekend activities yesterday on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her evening attire and dates with Travis Barker. In one ensemble, Kourtney modeled a Misbvh tie-dye slip dress — the sold-out design once retailed for $550 — layered under an $1,835 Gauchere trench coat.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Cardi B Is Releasing Lavish Gold Sneakers With Reebok, and We Want 'Em

Reebok and Cardi B are back at it for their latest collaboration. After having success with her previous collections like "Mommy & Me" and "Summertime Fine," the rapper has created a new statement sneaker called 'The Classic Leather Cardi.' The newest design is inspired by "Cardi's love of gold and its timeless value," according to the press release.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Boosts Pink Crop Top & Biker Shorts Set With Striped Yeezy Sneakers for Workout

Jordyn Woods brought a sleek finish with striped sneakers to her latest gym look. While working out with Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, Woods donned a matching pink crop top and bike shorts. The outfit created a streamlined appearance, with slim-fitting pieces ideal for movement. The model kept her accessories minimal, adding simple stud earrings to the set. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)   When it came to shoes, Woods completed up her gym ensemble with a pair of white and gray striped Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers, made in partnership with Adidas. The “Reflective...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
pymnts

Beyoncé, Adidas To Introduce Black Cowboy Fashion Line

Beyoncé and Adidas are joining the Black Cowboy revival. The superstar and the athletics and fashion giant are preparing to release Ivy Park Rodeo, the fourth Ivy Park offering, Adidas announced on Friday (Aug. 6). "Inspired by the inimitable style and undeniable influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls, the 'IVY...
Hair Carebravotv.com

Drew Sidora Has a Fierce New Short Hairstyle with "Tajin Peach" Color

Drew Sidora has a thing for playing with her hair. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member has worn a wavy, half-up ponytail in a cranberry hue, and she's also worn her hair long and blonde, with wispy bangs. And now, the singer has changed her style up yet again — and this cut is particularly blunt and fierce.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Miami Inspires The Marathon Clothing and Puma’s Latest Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The late rap star Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing and Puma have collaborated again this year, and similar to their recent drop, they will continue to honor his vision and legacy through a new capsule that’s releasing soon. The German sportswear brand revealed its collab with The Marathon Clothing this week titled the “Miami Series,” which pays homage to Miami and Hussle’s friendship with fashion icon Groovey Lew. The “Miami Series” is the first drop for the duo’s latest program and will...
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

New Sneakers Headline Human Made’s Latest Collab With Adidas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Adidas and Human Made have a new sneaker project dropping soon. The German sportswear company revealed via its latest collaboration with the Japanese streetwear label that includes...
ShoppingAOL Corp

The 6 best sneakers priced $100 and under at Nike

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. Upgrading your sneaker collection is always a good thing. However, it could be tough sometimes because...

Comments / 0

Community Policy