TikTok Star Dixie D’Amelio Models Sports Bra, Shorts & Fierce Sneakers as Puma’s Latest Ambassador

Teyana Taylor is one of the many celebrities who've hopped aboard the low-rise pants trend from the early aughts. Only this time, she's showing us a twist in leather and a crystal-encrusted chain belt. The American singer-songwriter, model, and choreographer spent a night out at Rolling Loud with her friends, including Winnie Harlow, fashion stylist EJ King, and photographer Jamie Bruce, and her outfit was made for dancing. She opted for leather slacks that skimmed her hips and put her bejeweled Agent Provocateur belt (and those abs!) on full display. Taylor's look was complete with a Skims Fits Everybody micro crop top, chunky statement jewelry, and Bottega Veneta's iconic tire boots. While we couldn't find an exact match to her trousers, Teyana's PrettyLittleThing collection includes a couple pairs of pants that take a similar silhouette, proving she was already a fan of the cut and its return to the spotlight in 2021. See her style ahead, then scope out her essential items.