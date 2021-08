Case numbers spiking again, leading public health officials to increase urgency As the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 becomes the dominant strain among those testing positive for the virus in the United States, community spread in Oregon is increasing at a rate that has public health experts concerned. Cases are spiking in Yamhill County as well, leading health officials to echo a statewide recommendation that all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear masks in indoor, public settings. "Yamhill County has experienced a recent increase in COVID-19 cases," a release from the county said. "It is presumed...