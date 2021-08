Olivia Culpo gives off perfect summer vibes while vacationing in Santorini, Greece. The “Paradise City” actress posted a photoset on Instagram Thursday, seen smiling, with the caption “God bless Santorini.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo) For the ensemble, Culpo wore a vibrant red shirtdress that had an oversized and flowy feel. She accessorized the look by wearing a tan fedora with a contrasting taupe hat band and a scarf wrapped around her knotted ponytail. The bag of choice was a brown and white bucket bag accented by a red scarf tied to one...