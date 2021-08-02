Study Finds Early COVID-19 Symptoms Differ Based On Age, Gender

BOSTON (CBS) — A new study finds that early symptoms of COVID-19 may differ based on age and gender.

Researchers at King’s College London found that in the first few days of illness, people over 60 were less likely to experience loss of smell and more likely to have diarrhea than younger patients. And while men were more likely to complain of shortness of breath, fatigue, and chills, women were more likely to report loss of smell, chest pain, and persistent cough.

Now, the data was collected in the UK when the first strain of the coronavirus and the Alpha variant was predominant but they say early symptoms of the Delta probably also vary by age and gender, showing that the earliest symptoms of COVID-19 may vary among different members of the same household or family.