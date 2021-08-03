10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Aluna, Angel Olsen, Jungle & More

Each week, The FADER staff rounds up the songs we can't get enough of. Here they are, in no particular order. Subscribe to Songs You Need In Your Life on Spotify. "Wake Up" might clock in at under two minutes but Hawa uses her time wisely. The 21-year-old Berlin-born artist slides across a beat that's equal parts dancehall rhythm and Neptunes-esque hooks and musical flourishes. Using that as her jumping off point, Hawa flits from yearning to frustration as she works out her emotions in real time. The tightness of the music compliments the loose vocals, creating a space for a messy situation to sound simple. —DR.