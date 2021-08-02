Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Battery Charges Filed Against 5 Miami Beach Officers Following Rough Arrest

By Peter D&#039;Oench
Posted by 
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvozS_0bFca8B200

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five Miami Beach police officers have been charged with first degree battery for allegedly using excessive force during arrests at a Miami Beach hotel.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle made the announcement Monday afternoon regarding the charges against police Sgt. Jose Perez, Officer Kevin Perez, Officer Robert Sabater, Officer David Rivas and Officer Steven Serrano.

All five officers turned themselves in earlier Monday and they were given notices to appear in court after being charged with the misdemeanors.

Fernandez Rundle condemned the use of excessive force by police. She said that does a disservice to the community the officers serve. She called their actions “alarming and disturbing.”

Miami Beach Police Chief Robert Clements said “This in no measure reflects the men and women in the Miami Beach Police Department. As an agency we can learn from this and grow from this.”

Police say it all started when officers spoke to 24-year-old Dalonta Crudup about how he had illegally parked his scooter near 9th St. and Ocean Court early in the morning of July 26.  They say he fled and struck an officer who had to be hospitalized and tried to strike another officer. He was pursued to the Royal Palm Hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJRGv_0bFca8B200

Surveillance video image of rough arrests that led to criminal charges being filed against 5 Miami Beach police officers. (Courtesy: Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office)

That’s where surveillance camera video shows him dashing into an elevator. The video shows an officer ordering him at gunpoint to come out of the elevator.

The State Attorney said a total of 22 officers converged at the hotel and then she said excessive force is used as Crudup is placed in handcuffs.

She credits the Police Chief for taking action after seeing the videos.

“You see officer Kevin Perez kicking Mr. Crudup. You see him being kicked in the head. You see Kevin Perez kick him 4 times. Then you see officer Jose Perez, who is no relation to Kevin Perez, kick him three times,” said Fernandez Rundle.

She said excessive force was also used on Khalid Vaughn, a bystander who used his cell phone to take video of the arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGelN_0bFca8B200

Surveillance video image of rough arrests that led to criminal charges being filed against 5 Miami Beach police officers. (Courtesy: Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office)

“You see officer Robert Sabater run and tackle him,” she said. “You see a bunch of punches to his rib area and kidneys. Then you see Officer David Rivas punch Mr. Vaughn in his rib cage area. And you see Officer Steven Serrano repeatedly strike him,” she explained.

All five officers have been relieved of duty with pay.

Vaughn’s mother told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that neither she nor her son could comment right now on the advice of their attorney.

The President of their police union, the Fraternal Order of Police, urges the public not to “rush to judgement” and wait for the investigation to run its course.

Crudup still faces a series of charges including battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding police. Police say the officer who he struck was hospitalized and then released with a brace and will have to use crutches.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber released a statement saying the video is “not who we are” and that’s why his department acted swiftly.

Last Friday, he told CBS4 “I agree with what the Chief did and what he said.” He commended the Chief for taking “appropriate action.”

Charges against Vaughn of resisting an arrest with violence and impeding a police investigation have been dropped.

Comments / 3

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Government
Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gelber
Person
David Rivas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Cbsmiami#Sgt#Ocean Court#The Royal Palm Hotel#Cbs4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Man Arrested, Accused Of Brandishing Weapon At Driver In Florida Keys

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Monroe Sheriff’s Office said a 22-year-old Miami man was arrested Friday night for brandishing a firearm in front of another driver on U.S. 1. Authorities said Juan Alberto Soriano Vargas was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of improper exhibition of a firearm. Here is what the sheriff’s office said led to Soriano Vargas’ arrest: “The victims, a driver and passenger, stated they were northbound near Mile Marker 95 when the driver of another vehicle displayed a firearm, creating a fear that the driver was going to use the firearm.” “The suspect vehicle was stopped at approximately 7:53 p.m. near Mile Marker 102 by Deputies Jamie Miller and Jason Farr. The suspects matched the descriptions provided.” Authorities said two 9mm handguns were found in Soriano Vargas’ vehicle. He was subsequently taken to jail.
Pembroke Pines, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Owner Of Master Franco’s Taekwondo Academy In Pembroke Pines Charged After Video Cameras Discovered In Bathroom

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines Police Department arrested 64-year-old Robert Franco, the owner of Master Franco’s Taekwondo Academy on Pines Boulevard. He’s accused of placing nanny cameras in the bathroom of his facility that were hidden in a picture frame, so no one would notice. “The cameras were certainly positioned in such a fashion that not only was the level of trust violated, but so too was their level of privacy,” said Adam Feiner with the Pembroke Pines Police Department. “The content has a wide variety of victims being exposed at a time when they were at their most sensitive. The...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

City Of Miami Firefighter Enrique Arango, Who Lost Daughter In Surfside Condo Collapse, Files Lawsuit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami firefighter whose daughter died in the Surfside condo sollapse has filed a lawsuit. Enrique Arango is suing the Champlain Towers South condominium association along with a slew of defendants for the wrongful death of his 7-year-old daughter. In the court filing, Arango’s representatives claim the conduct of these defendants was so reckless or wanting in care that it constituted a conscious disregard or indifference to the life, safety, and rights of persons.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Dealership Owner Accused Of Rolling Back Odometer To Defraud Buyer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami dealership owner has been arrested and faces charges after police say he altered the odometer of a vehicle to defraud the buyer. According to police, the victim purchased a vehicle with an odometer reading of 100,000 miles. Shortly after the purchase, the vehicle experienced mechanical failure and the victim took the vehicle to another dealership to obtain a current market value, police said. Authorities said that during the evaluation process, the victim was advised that the odometer reading was incorrect. The victim contacted the owner of the dealership and requested to return the vehicle and...
Cutler Bay, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Accused Dog Napper Charged With Grand Theft After Crime Was Caught On Camera

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Cutler Bay woman is now charged with Grand Theft in the dognapping of a Pomeranian puppy from inside a west Miami-Dade veterinary office, which was caught on camera. A judge set bond for Madelyn Acosta at $5,000 on Friday morning and she was ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from the Best Care Animal Clinic. That’s where the June 4 dognapping took place on SW 8th Street at 98th Avenue. (Source: Best Care Animal Clinic) According to the police report, surveillance video shows the 45-year-old Cutler Bay woman sitting in the lobby of the clinic when she “opened...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Teen Flown To Miami Hospital After Reportedly Being Bitten By Shark In Keys

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teen had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital from Key Largo after reportedly being bitten by a shark Saturday. Monroe Sheriff’s Office Deputies say the call came in at 7:31 a.m. as the teen was brought ashore at the Ocean Reef Club. He was treated and then had to be flown out via helicopter. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the incident. No additional information was provided.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Caught On Video: Man, Woman Sought By Miami Police, Accused Of Stealing Van

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is hoping you will be able to recognize a man and a woman they say stole a van in the middle of the day. The incident took place on March 14, in the vicinity of N.W. 25 Avenue and 23 Street, and was caught on video. Police said they responded to a call of a stolen van. The victim told police he had surveillance video of the incident. The video shows the suspects walking and looking at the van. Shortly thereafter, the female suspect is seen running to the passenger side of the van while the...
Parkland, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

BSO: Man Sought For Exposing Himself To Female Drivers In Parkland

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man police say was touching himself while in his car at a Parkland intersection. Investigators said the lewd and lascivious acts have happened at least two times in the month of July, usually in the afternoon. The man usually waits for the red light to wave and get the attention of female drivers, who stop at the intersection of West Hillsboro Boulevard and North State Road 7. When they look over, he exposes himself, authorities said. Witnesses describe the man as an adult white male, possibly in an older four-door Ford vehicle, green or blue in color. Detectives are telling anyone who witnesses or encounters the individual to get to a place of safety and call 911. Anyone who has been a victim of this individual or who has any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Parkland district at 954-753-5050 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

2 Accused In Killing Of FIU Student Michael Zaldua Appear In Bond Court

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The two men charged in connection with the shooting death of a Florida International University student faced a judge Thursday. Keondre Fields and Donterio Fowler appeared in bond court charged with first-degree murder, stemming from a 2016 incident where FIU honor student Michael Zaldua was shot and killed at an off-campus garage. Both are being held without bond, and are due in court for an arraignment hearing in 21 days.
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Suspect In Miami Beach Samurai Sword Murder Appears Before Judge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of killing an elderly Miami Beach man with a samurai sword more than two years ago appeared before a judge Wednesday. Nicholas Gibson was ordered held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder. Police said the 34-year-old killed a man inside the Tribeca building, along 15 Street and Michigan Avenue back in 2019. Nicholas Gibson’s mugshot. (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections) Gibson’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for later this month.
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Tourist Accused Of Biting Part Of Man’s Ear Off During Altercation At Keys’ Hotel

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Port St. Lucie man is facing serious charges after being accused of biting part of a man’s ear off during an altercation at a Stock Island hotel. James Lenn Williams, 45 was charged with aggravated battery, battery by strangulation and two additional counts of battery. A Monroe Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Oceans Edge Resort & Marina Thursday at 2:34 a.m. regarding a battery. Authorities say the 28-year-old male victim was being treated by paramedics and part of his ear was missing and still bleeding. The victim told police everyone involved were friends and on vacation. One female in the group passed out and Williams placed her in a maintenance wheel barrel and was pushing her back to a hotel room. Williams was dumping beer on her and insulting her. Police said the male victim intervened and told Williams he was being disrespectful. Williams became combative, according to police, and the male victim and two females with him attempted to calm Williams down. Williams then shoved one of the women to the ground, according to police Williams was eventually arrested near the hotel rooms and was taken to jail.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

2-Month-Old Jameelah Penascino Found

UPDATE: Boca Raton PD tweeted Wednesday night that Jameelah and Mariah Penascino have been located. BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – A missing child alert has been issued for 2-month-old Jameelah Penascino. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jameelah was last seen Wednesday in the 6600 block of Las Flores Drive in Boca Raton. Jameelah is believed to be in the company of her 26-year-old mother Mariah Penascino. They may be traveling in a 2001 silver Buick Le Sabre with Florida tag “Z435LY.” If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Boca Raton Police Department at (561) 368-6201.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Off-Duty Police Officer Hospitalized In State Road 874 Collision

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An off-duty police officer was hospitalized Friday morning following an accident on State Road 874 at Killian Parkway. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the off-duty officer was in her personal car when she was struck by another driver. FHP says the driver of a Ford pick-up truck was attempting to enter the northbound lanes of SR 874 from Killian Pkwy and lost control on the entrance ramp. As a result, he collided into her Toyota sedan, causing her to hit the guardrail. The officer was taken to Baptist hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the pick-up truck was not hurt.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

US Coast Guard Rescues 2 From Overturned Boat Near Miami Seaquarium

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men were rescued Friday by the US Coast Guard after their boat capsized near the Miami Seaquarium. The Coast Guard said they responded at approximately 4:15 a.m. to a call of two men in a vessel that was taking on water. “It’s important to remember to always have a form of communication while taking part in activities on the water,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Park, a boarding officer at Coast Guard Station Miami Beach. “Without the ability to communicate, this case could’ve had a different outcome.” The Coast Guard reminds all recreational boaters, and those operating a personal watercraft or in a paddlecraft of these important safety tips while enjoying activities on the water: Wear a life jacket, take a boating safety class, carry all required safety gear, use your engine cut-off device, file a float plan, boat sober, and be considerate of others. It’s important to check the weather and water conditions before you get on the water.
Aventura, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Large Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Response To Northeast Miami-Dade House Fire

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — A late night house fire near Aventura remains under investigation. More than 15 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to get the flames under control at the two-story home located at NE 23 Court and 211 Street around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night. When crews arrived on scene, flames and thick smoke were billowing out of the back of the home. The residents of the home were able to get out of the safely and nobody was hurt. The cause of the first is not known.  
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

83-Year-Old Former Cuban Political Prisoner Fighting To Keep Her Home

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 83-year-old who spent 19 years as a political prisoner in Castro’s Cuba is fighting keep her home here in South Florida. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has intervened to delay the eviction of Ana Rodriguez, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon foreclosed on her home in 2018. A buyer from California purchased the three-bedroom home along SW 8 Street and Le Jeune Road a year ago and is seeking to evict Rodriguez. That’s something her lawyer Bruce Jacobs says didn’t go through the right channels. “They are violating my client’s constitutional rights by depriving her of her property without due process,” he said. Rodriguez’s lawyer says the foreclosure was fraudulent. He argues the eviction should not go forward and that the foreclosure is based on forged documents.
Surfside, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Fear, Shock Captured By Surfside First Responders’ Body Cameras

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Newly released body-worn camera footage shows the moments police arrived to the site of the Surfside building collapse. The fear and shock are clear in the voices of first responders. “Captain the Champlain Towers, the building collapsed,” says one officer on the phone. Officers were trying to see what exactly collapsed through the thick of darkness. “I’m arrival here I can barely see anything,” says one officer to dispatch. “The roof and the drive-through collapsed still looking for injuries.” The officer found someone who needed help near the garage. “Is anyone down here injured,” he asks. “Yes, an old lady. please,” a woman responds. The...
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Broward Reopens COVID-19 Testing Sites; Hospitals Ordered To Report Data

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – With COVID cases skyrocketing, the demand for testing has exploded in South Florida. At Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek, the line formed early Tuesday as Broward County began expanding testing locations to keep up with demand. Terrell Reid was getting tested Tuesday afternoon. She says she was getting a test because over the weekend she attended a memorial service and a friend has tested positive for COVID. “She was one of them and she got it from her job,” she explained. Reid says after her sister nearly died of COVID and two cousins passed away, she is ready to get vaccinated....
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

COVID In Florida: Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber Claims FDOH Leaving Local Officials ‘Flying Blind’ During Pandemic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber claims the Florida Department of Health is intentionally leaving local officials flying blind in the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m on calls with Department of Health officials where they will read something and members of mayors and some local officials will literally say, this happened just a few days ago, Chris. We said, ‘Could you give us a copy of that?’ And they said, ‘We’re not allowed to give local officials this information in writing. I’ll read it to you, but I can’t give it to you.’ So, it’s gotten to the point where we’re...

Comments / 3

Community Policy