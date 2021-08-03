Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gary, IN

Gary shooting: Baby, 1, and teen seriously injured by gunfire

Posted by 
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BjLMv_0bFca7IJ00

Gary police said a 1-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.

Police said just after 1 p.m., officers responded to the 800-block of West 25th Avenue for a report of shots fired. There a woman came up to them with her son, who had been struck by gunfire. An officer took the mother and child and began driving them to the hospital, until they were met by an ambulance.

The baby was later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.

The teen was also struck and taken to the hospital in a car. Police said the teen and the child are cousins.

Witnesses told police the teen was supervising three small children, including the 1-year-old, while they were playing in the yard when shots were fired by an unknown person or persons.

Both victims are in serious condition. No further details about them have been released.

An investigation by Gary police is ongoing. Police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, or who may have been the intended target.

Comments / 8

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Baby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 8

Community Policy