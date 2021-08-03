Retention incentive approved for all Thomson Prison workers to combat staffing shortages

As Thomson Prison combats staffing shortages, a decision from the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) may assist. On Friday, July 30, the BOP approved a 10% retention pay incentive for eligible staff at the prison.

Because of the shortages, Thomson Prison had been pulling in nurses, case managers, psychologists, counselors, and cooks to fill in as correctional officers. The shortages were due to low pay and lack of affordable housing.

As of late July, the prison had 118 openings.

In addition to the 10% retention incentive, the American Federation of Government Employees, Local 4070, submitted a request to the US Office of Personnel Management for permission to pay 25% retention to all officers and staff.

“This is a big first step. AFGE Local 4070 members have been fighting for 25% recruitment pay for 18 months, and we extend our thanks to Senators Durbin and Duckworth and Representative Bustos for leading this fight and supporting the workers at USP Thomson,” Local President Jon Zumkehr said.

The decision expands the retention incentive to all staff. It was previously only offered to correctional officers. This went into effect immediately.

Thomson Prison is a high-security penitentiary for male offenders. There are about 1,200 inmates.