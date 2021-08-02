Cancel
Rosedale, MD

Car Strikes Ambulance On Baltimore Beltway In Rosedale

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

ROSEDALE (WJZ) — A car struck a Baltimore County ambulance on the inner loop of Interstate 695 during the Monday evening rush hour, tying up traffic in the Rosedale area.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. A refrigerator appeared to be on the road by the ambulance and passenger vehicle. Police later said the accident happened when the car swerved to avoid striking the object, leading to the crash.

The ambulance was not transporting patients at the time. Several other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. Passengers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

