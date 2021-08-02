Cancel
Law Enforcement

Monroe police roll out new marine unit

WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 5 days ago

If you've been fishing or boating out in Monroe, you may have noticed the police department's new marine unit.

The department got two new jet skis through a Homeland Security grant that also covers officer wages and overtime. The new equipment will help them respond to distressed boater and rescue calls that happen multiple times a year, mainly during the summer.

"We've learned a lot of different maneuvers and different water rescues: if there's someone in the water, how to pick someone up and get them out quickly, or how to tend to people stuck in the water during a water rescue in calm or moving water," said Officer Peyton Smithers, who is one of 13 officers in the new unit.

The jet skis can go in waterways not accessible by boat and can enhance border protection.

J.D. Wall, a spokesperson for the department, said they've had a great response from the community so far.

"We were able to get right into the party and make contact with many boaters and attendees of the party; just bridging those gaps, I think, is just another tool we're able to do on top of enhancing our services," Wall said.

The department may acquire more marine vessels down the road, but for right now its officers are still learning how to use the jet skis.

