DHS Secretary Mayorkas Urges Cubans to Stop ‘Taking to the Seas’ to With Hopes of Asylum in America

This is in response to Scott Reeder’s Guest Viewpoint (July 28), “Government should end Cuban embargo.”. First, I wonder why he writes a commentary about Cuba and makes a statement about ending the embargo, but he did not speak to one Cuban about the issue. Instead, he quoted former Illinois Gov. George Ryan and former state Sen. Dan Rutherford, who, yes, have done some work in Cuba but are not experts on the subject by any means.