Washington Examiner Tells Employees: Get Vaxxed or Stay Out of the Kitchen

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conservative Washington Examiner is demanding that its employees become vaccinated — or face a permanent ban from the kitchen and other crucial office areas. “All Washington Examiner and MediaDC employees will now be required to be vaccinated for Covid-19,” the publication wrote in a Sunday memo to employees obtained by Mediaite. “All employees must submit an affirmative statement proof of vaccination for Covid-19 to human resources no later than August 9.”

