Human rights: It's a term tossed around all too easily, a hollow piece of rhetoric practiced mostly in the breach, a faux cliché uttered in fragile times. It's a mantra lacking moral conviction and humane behavior, a way to cover the shame of failed promises, a salve without resolve spread by self-righteous, glib politicians at podiums and to the media. It's a hollow claim that enables us to believe we are an "exceptional" country. It's a lie in the face of multiple human tragedies in which we are complicit. These are tragedies that we fuel, facilitate, ignore, without asking ourselves how committed we are as a nation to the imperative of human rights.