Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

JUST IN: Fox News Reveals It Has Parted Ways With Andrew Napolitano After Sexual Assault Allegations

By Aidan McLaughlin
mediaite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News has quietly parted ways with longtime legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, months after the former judge was accused by two men of sexual assault. In a statement responding to a new lawsuit filed against the network by a former Fox Business employee, Fox revealed it had “parted ways” with Napolitano.

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Napolitano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Rape#Fox Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EntertainmentCourthouse News Service

Unhappy at Fox News

MANHATTAN — An associate producer at Fox News claims in court that he is among the ranks of young male Fox employees to suffer sexual harassment at the hands of Judge Andrew Napolitano. Piling on, the plaintiff says Fox host Larry Kudlow is a boor to work for, and that the show's new executive producer is on a mission to replace every male staff member with a woman.
Public Safetytalesbuzz.com

Scott Peterson set to testify in Kristin Smart slay case

Convicted killer Scott Peterson is expected to be called to the witness stand at a pre-trial hearing in California — involving the 25-year-old disappearance of co-ed Kristin Smart. Peterson, who was found guilty in 2005 of killing his 27-year-old pregnant wife Laci, knew Smart when she was a student at...
POTUSWashington Post

'Did Donald Trump lose?’: A revealing Fox News interview leads to a challenging question for its host

It is an accomplishment to be a Fox News host who is notably more supportive of Donald Trump than his peers, but it’s an accomplishment that Pete Hegseth has attained. During Trump’s presidency, Hegseth was reported to speak with Trump regularly, advocating for a presidential pardon for several service members who were accused or convicted of war crimes, advocacy Trump heeded. Hegseth, who conducted an on-air interview with Trump that overlapped with a campaign rally for the then-president, was at one point rumored to be in the mix for a Cabinet position.
POTUSNewsweek

Donald Trump Jr. Responds to Kimberly Guilfoyle 'The View' Rumor

Donald Trump Jr. has weighed into the debate over the future of The View after Meghan McCain announced that she would be leaving the ABC show. There's growing speculation over who might replace McCain after she said earlier this month that she would leave the show to remain in Washington, D.C., where she moved before the birth of her daughter, Liberty.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
POTUSWashington Post

Never mind Sean Hannity. Steve Doocy is the rare host at Fox actually promoting vaccines.

“If you have the chance, get the shot. It will save your life.”. It was the kind of pro-vaccine message that a TV viewer has grown accustomed to hearing from public health officials, pop stars or President Biden. But it was delivered on Monday morning by Steve Doocy, co-host of the strongly right-leaning morning talk show “Fox & Friends” on Fox News Channel.
BusinessVanity Fair

The MyPillow Guy Has Had It With Fox News

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who has stuck with Fox News amid controversies that drove other advertisers away, has apparently had enough. “I am pulling all my ads of MyPillow on Fox indefinitely and immediately. Shame on Fox,” Lindell said Thursday during an appearance on his own livestream network. His exit isn’t due to anything controversial Tucker Carlson said, but rather what he claims Fox News won’t do. The right-wing pillow magnate, who has dedicated his post-2020 election life to trying to prove the fantasy that it was stolen from Donald Trump, said the network “refused to run [a MyPillow] commercial for our country,” prompting him to drop Fox altogether. (Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit against MyPillow and Lindell earlier this year after the CEO falsely claimed that the company illegally tipped the election scales for Joe Biden.)
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

‘This entire story looks awkward for CNN’: Chris Cuomo colleague admits scandal has caused ‘conundrum’ at network

It was the elephant in the room: would CNN primetime anchor Chris Cuomo address the sexual harassment scandal engulfing his brother, New York Gov Andrew Cuomo?Nearly 1m viewers tuned in night after night this week, making Mr Cuomo’s 9pm EDT show the most-watched programme on the cable news network on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.But even if he had wanted to comment on the damning findings of sexual harassment against the New York governor, Mr Cuomo has been gagged from talking it by management, CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said on Sunday.“Management has been clear about its position: he...
POTUSNewsweek

Fox News Host Confronts GOP Sen. Rick Scott on Trump Admin Adding $6.7T to U.S. Debt

Fox News host Bret Baier confronted Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, after he objected to supporting legislation raising the national debt further—pointing out that GOP lawmakers had largely disregarded this position under former President Donald Trump. During Trump's four years in the White House, the U.S. debt increased by...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New revelations expose future threat Trump poses

(CNN) — A burst of new disclosures exposing the extraordinary efforts by ex-President Donald Trump to steal power after his election defeat constitute a grave warning about the future and his potential bid to recapture the White House. The audacity of the former President's attempts to subvert the law by...
EconomyHuffingtonPost

Mike Lindell Gets Fact-Checked Right To His Face, Proposes A Hug

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s election conspiracy theories got debunked right to his face during an at-times wild interview with CNN’s Drew Griffin that aired Thursday. Lindell, one of the highest-profile peddlers of ex-President Donald Trump’s election lies, attempted to convince Griffin his baseless claims that Trump actually beat President Joe Biden last year were true.

Comments / 0

Community Policy