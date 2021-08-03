Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Baton Rouge's largest hospital has reportedly run out of hospital beds due to COVID-19 spike in Louisiana

By Azmi Haroun
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xrav_0bFbo0TJ00

Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge's largest hospital, has run out of hospital beds amid an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the hospital's staff.

"There are no more beds left," Chief Medical Officer Katy O'Neal said at a press conference on Monday. At that same press conference, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would bring back its mask mandate and encouraged residents to get vaccinated.

Representatives from other hospitals in the state said they were having staffing shortages or dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks among staff.

"These are the darkest days of this pandemic. We are no longer giving adequate care to these patients," said O'Neal.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Comments / 2

Business Insider

Business Insider

210K+
Followers
13K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

(CNN) — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals -- and more medals overall -- than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...

Comments / 2

Community Policy