Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

State Police to show historical items, reconnect with community at fair

Monroe Evening News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan State Police Monroe Post will offer a "low-key, meet-and-greet" setting this week to visitors of the Monroe County Fair. The post will have a presence in the Floral City Beverage building. Trooper Donald Stewart said that a selection of historical items will be on display, and he'll have fresh coffee ready to go as the post looks to reconnect with the community it serves following over a year of pandemic-induced social distancing.

www.monroenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Monroe County, MI
City
Dundee, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Government
Monroe County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Show People#Michigan State Police#Monroe Post#The Monroe County Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been "emotionally and mentally trying." Melissa DeRosa resigned as secretary to the governor as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York's attorney general released a report less than a week ago alleging that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and violated state and federal laws.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie Wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy