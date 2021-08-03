State Police to show historical items, reconnect with community at fair
The Michigan State Police Monroe Post will offer a "low-key, meet-and-greet" setting this week to visitors of the Monroe County Fair. The post will have a presence in the Floral City Beverage building. Trooper Donald Stewart said that a selection of historical items will be on display, and he'll have fresh coffee ready to go as the post looks to reconnect with the community it serves following over a year of pandemic-induced social distancing.www.monroenews.com
