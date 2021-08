America’s Got Talent fans, your favorite competition show will be right back. Last week, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara saw the remaining season 16 hopefuls grace the AGT stage and put on auditions of a lifetime. Now, a select group of incredibly talented performers is one step closer to becoming the next winner. But before contestants get a chance to put on bigger and better acts in the live episodes, there is going to be a slight interruption.