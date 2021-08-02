Cancel
Niagara County, NY

Niagara County not issuing mandatory face mask policy

By Saundra Adams
Niagara County has decided not to issue a mandatory face mask policy for the county.

According to Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh, that decision was made Monday because the county hospitalizations remain very low and they had three residents hospitalized as of Monday morning.

Wydysh released the following statement Monday:

"One of the criteria the CDC uses to determine areas of substantial transmission is a county that has between 50 and 99.9 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days.  As of today [Monday], Niagara County is apparently at 58 new cases per 100,000 residents. Our numbers have unfortunately been increasing for the last several weeks."

The County Legislature will meet Tuesday, and the county said they will be reviewing options moving forward based on the advice of its Public Health Director, as it relates to county buildings and the county workforce.

The county is asking residents who have been hesitant to please get the COVID-19 vaccination.

