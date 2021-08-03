Northern Light Health to require COVID vaccine for staff once FDA lifts emergency use authorization

All Northern Light Health staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 once the vaccines are fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Northern Light Health President and CEO Tim Dentry said in a press release Monday.

Currently, the vaccines are being administered under emergency use authorization (EUA) but once that changes, Dentry said staff will need to receive the vaccine within six weeks of full approval with "very few exceptions."

“Our preference has always been to help staff make the right choice to receive the vaccine as soon as possible. With the emergency use being lifted and with clinical guidance we know the time is now to require it for all Northern Light employees,” Dentry said in a press release.

“We carefully considered research, data, and trends—and safety must continue to be our absolute top priority. Getting vaccinated is the single most important and responsible step each of us can take,” he continued.

Northern Light Health is the second-largest health care system in Maine, behind MaineHealth. MaineHealth is currently not requiring vaccinations for staff, and told NEWS CENTER Maine on Monday they have nothing new to announce in regards to their vaccination policy.