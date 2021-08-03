Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) Files for up to $47M Offering

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) has filed for up to $47M offering consisting of 20M common shares and 10M warrants to purchase common shares.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ettx#Therapeutics#Ettx#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Home Bancshares (HOMB) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Home Bancshares (NASDAQ: HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Misses Q2 EPS by 92c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ: CLMT) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.97), $0.92 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $807 million versus the consensus estimate of $693.39 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Misses Q2 EPS by 48c, Revenue Beats

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.53), $0.48 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend; 4.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 25, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 27, 2021, to stockholders of record...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Cronos Group (CRON) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.15

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) reported Q2 EPS of $0.15, versus ($0.31) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $15.6 million, versus $9.88 million reported last year.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Brooks Automation (BRKS) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Misses Q3 EPS by 7c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.82), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.75). Revenue for the quarter came in at $35 million versus the consensus estimate of $32.27 million.
RetailStreetInsider.com

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) reported Q2 EPS of $0.54, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.42 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. For earnings...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AYRO, Inc. For: Aug 04 Filed by: GIORDANO SEBASTIAN

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents a broker-assisted sale of shares subject to a 10b5(1) trading plan adopted by the reporting person...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Stericycle (SRCL) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenue Beats

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.67, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $672.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $669.43 million.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Prices 7.5M Share IPO at $15/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $112.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Immuneering. All of the Class A common stock is being offered by Immuneering. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Immuneering has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Kaleyra, Inc. For: Aug 04 Filed by: Dall'Aglio Giacomo

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StocksStreetInsider.com

Ecoark Holdings, Inc (ZEST) Announces 3.48M Share Direct Offering at $5.75/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST), today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for the sale of an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $5.75 per share of common stock and related warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.75 per share, will become exercisable upon the Company increasing its authorized capital stock to 40 million shares, and will expire three and half (3.5) years following the date the warrants first become exercisable.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Files for 6.2M Share Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) files for up to 6,200,000 share offering by selling stockholders.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Restaurant Brands (QSR) Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI" or the "Company") (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) announced today that an underwritten registered public offering (the "offering") of 9,608,744 common shares commenced by HL1 17 LP (the "Selling Shareholder"), an affiliate of 3G Capital Partners Ltd., had priced. These common shares relate to the exchange notice received by Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership ("RBI LP") from the Selling Shareholder, to exchange 9,608,744 Class B exchangeable limited partnership units (the "Exchangeable Units") of RBI LP. RBI LP intends to satisfy this notice with the delivery of an equal number of common shares of RBI (the "Exchange").

Comments / 0

Community Policy