Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Hollysys Automation (HOLI) Says its Board of Directors is Evaluating Offers From Consortiums

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("HollySys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") is in the process of evaluating a non-binding offer from Superior Emerald (Cayman) Limited, a company controlled by Ascendent Capital Partners, and Mr. Changli Wang, the founder of the Company who retired from the Company in 2013 with honor (collectively, the "Emerald Consortium"), received on July 20, 2021 to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company for US$23.00 per share in cash (the "Emerald Offer"). This follows an offer from CPE Funds Management Limited, Mr. Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited (collectively, the "CPE Consortium") to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company for $17.10 per share in cash (the "CPE Offer"), which was publicly disclosed by the CPE Consortium and to which the Company responded earlier.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holi#Holi#Streetinsider Premium#The Company#The Company#Superior Emerald Lrb#Emerald Consortium#Ace Lead Profits Limited#Cpe Consortium#Company#The Cpe Consortium#The Emerald Offer#The Emerald Consortium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
China
Related
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Eton Pharmaceuticals, For: Aug 04 Filed by: Opaleye Management Inc.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents securities owned directly by Opaleye, L.P. (the "Fund"). As the investment manager of the Fund, Opaleye...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Fang Holdings Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) decreased by 14.03%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Fang Holdings has. Fang Holdings's Debt. Based on Fang Holdings's balance sheet as of May 27, 2020, long-term debt is at $353.09 million...
Businessmartechseries.com

TCI Entertainment Appoints Key Stocket Investors to its Board of Directors

TCI Acquisition Company, Inc. (DBA TCI Entertainment), a company focused on video game and e-commerce technology software, welcomes four new board members. Following the strategic acquisition of Stocket’s assets and its patented technology, Robert Flynn and Stocket investors David Goerz, Kirk Farris, and Mark Hammon are joining TCI Entertainment’s Board of Directors to support the successful development and launch of the Stocket e-commerce mobile game.
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Insilico Medicine and Usynova Announce Strategic Partnership on Accelerating R&D of Small Molecule Innovative Drugs with AI

SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Insilico Medicine, an industry leader in end-to-end artificial intelligence for target discovery, small molecule chemistry, and clinical development, and Usynova announced to reach strategic cooperation in advancing the development of novel therapies. The agreement outlines a constructive framework where the two parties will combine...
Educationautomotive-fleet.com

Continuous Education is Critical for Multinational Fleet Management

The Global Fleet Voices video series is produced by Automotive Fleet and offers an updated look at the multifaceted multinational fleet market as presented by AF Editor Mike Antich. Today's topics include:. The value of continuous education for managers who have the responsibility of managing a multinational fleet with operations...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Fate Therapeutics Appoints Yuan Xu To Its Board Of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of Yuan Xu, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors as an independent director. Dr. Xu brings to Fate Therapeutics over 25 years of discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercial experience in the global biopharmaceuticals business, most recently serving as the Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Legend Biotech Corporation where she led the company's efforts in advancing ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) from proof-of-concept in 2018 to BLA preparation in 2020.
Medical & BiotechBoston Globe

Ginkgo Bioworks adds CEO of Vertex to its board of directors

The chief executive of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, one of the largest biotech employers in Massachusetts, plans to join the board of directors at Ginkgo Bioworks, a prominent life-sciences startup preparing to go public. Ginkgo said on Tuesday that Reshma Kewalramani would join its board once it merges with Soaring Eagle Acquisition...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Anthem (ANTM) Appoints Susan Dodson DeVore to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Directors of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced that Susan Dodson DeVore has joined the Board. Ms. DeVore's decades of leadership in the healthcare and financial industries...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Preparing B2B Services Firms For The Future Of Embedded Finance

The U.S. may be in the midst of a Great Resignation, but all across the globe, professionals are seeking more efficient, digital-first ways of switching employers and getting matched with the right company. Staffing firms and recruiters are, like many other industries, embracing opportunities to modernize. Yet the traditional cash...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

PAVmed (PAVM) Appoints Aster Angagaw to its Board

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the "Company" or "PAVmed"), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that prominent global industry executive Aster Angagaw has joined the Board of Directors of its majority owned subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Inc. ("Lucid"). Ms. Angagaw will serve on the Company's Audit and Nominating Committees.
Businessmartechseries.com

Nexa and SearchKings Teaming Up to Offer Businesses a Comprehensive Demand Generation Solution

Nexa Receptionists Holdings, the leading provider of tech-enabled business services for companies of all sizes across the US, and SearchKings, one of the fastest-growing digital advertising agencies for small- to mid-sized businesses in North America, announced a partnership to help clients in the home services, healthcare, legal, real estate and retail & eCommerce industries scale their revenue. The comprehensive solution starts with top-tier digital advertising to generate leads and ends with rapid omnichannel business answering to increase conversions and sign-up new customers.
EconomyEntrepreneur

The startup of these three entrepreneurs raises $ 20.4 million to expand in LatAm

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Mexican business-to-business (B2B) payment automation startup Yaydoo announced the closing of a Series A round of $ 20.4 million. This capital raise was co-led by Base10 Partners and monashees , including the participation of SoftBank Latin America Fund and Leap Global Partners . With this injection of capital, Yaydoo will seek to expand throughout Latin America and grow its product portfolio.
SoftwareEntrepreneur

How Automation is Impacting the Finance Industry (And How to Take Advantage of It)

Despite common sci-fi movie tropes to the contrary, the relationship between robots and humans has proven wildly beneficial. Plenty of industries have received productivity and efficiency boosts thanks to automation in various forms. This includes the finance industry. Indeed, lending and investment entities are beginning to embrace automation at scale....
EconomyStreetInsider.com

loanDepot (LDI) Appoints Mike Linton and Pamela Hughes Patenaude to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI), the nonbank lending innovator that is using its proprietary melloÂ® technology to transform the mortgage industry, today announced the appointment of Mike Linton, a consumer and product marketing expert, and Pamela Hughes Patenaude, a prominent housing policy expert and former deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to its board of directors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy