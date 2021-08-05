Hollysys Automation (HOLI) Says its Board of Directors is Evaluating Offers From Consortiums

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("HollySys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") is in the process of evaluating a non-binding offer from Superior Emerald (Cayman) Limited, a company controlled by Ascendent Capital Partners, and Mr. Changli Wang, the founder of the Company who retired from the Company in 2013 with honor (collectively, the "Emerald Consortium"), received on July 20, 2021 to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company for US$23.00 per share in cash (the "Emerald Offer"). This follows an offer from CPE Funds Management Limited, Mr. Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited (collectively, the "CPE Consortium") to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company for $17.10 per share in cash (the "CPE Offer"), which was publicly disclosed by the CPE Consortium and to which the Company responded earlier.