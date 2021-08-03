Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobart, WI

Hobart man accused of setting 8 fires since 2018

By Brian Kerhin, FOX 11 News
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032gPl_0bFaZrGH00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Hobart man has been charged with setting eight fires across a span of more than three years.

James Ambrosius, 24, also faces theft and obstruction charges for the spree.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators examining a July 25 fire at a Ledgeview business identified an employee - Ambrosius - as a possible suspect. A review of security video placed him at the scene.

Ambrosius admitted to being there to steal money to buy cocaine, but denied setting the fire. Eventually, he admitted to setting the fire to cover up the burglary. He then admitted to setting several other fires.

The fires he was charged with setting:

  • May 23, 2018, at Dedicated Repairs in Ledgeview
  • Aug. 7, 2018, at a building in De Pere
  • Sept. 10, 2019, at a building in De Pere
  • Sep. 21, 2020, at a building in Oneida
  • Nov. 3, 2020, at a building in De Pere
  • March 19, 2021, at Dedicated Repairs in Ledgeview
  • July 20, 2021, at Dedicated Repairs in Ledgeview
  • July 25, 2021, at Dedicated Repairs in Ledgeview

No injuries were reported for any of the fires.

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

605K+
Followers
90K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hobart, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Hobart, WI
City
Ledgeview, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Oneida, WI
City
De Pere, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wluk#Dedicated Repairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

CNN goes inside ATF's mobile lab fighting gun violence

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are joining forces with local law enforcement in five major US cities to surge resources toward stopping gun violence. CNN’s Josh Campbell got inside access to a new task force in Washington using cutting-edge technology to identify and lock up shooters before they strike again.
AustraliaPosted by
CNN

Australian soldier injured after crocodile attack in Queensland

An Australian Army soldier suffered serious head and chest injuries after being mauled by a crocodile that attacked him late on Friday, Australia media reported, with a colleague who came to his rescue in Queensland's far north also bitten. Australian media said the two soldiers were swimming near a coastal...
Utah StatePosted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of 'Modern Family' helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

(CNN) — Actor Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. "They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn't," Minnie John said Saturday. "She could have gone on -- she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect."
Posted by
CNN

Paul Whelan released from solitary confinement in Russian prison

(CNN) — Paul Whelan, a US citizen detained in Russia, has been released from solitary confinement and was able to speak with his parents, his brother David Whelan told CNN Sunday. David Whelan said his brother, who had been detained in a Mordovian penal colony, was released either Thursday or...
California StatePosted by
CNN

California's Dixie Fire now second-largest in state's history

(CNN) — The Dixie Fire in California, the largest wildfire currently burning in the country, has grown to become the second-biggest in the state's history, according to CalFire. The blaze has scorched 463,477 acres of land in northeastern California and is second only to the August Complex Fire, which ravaged...

Comments / 0

Community Policy