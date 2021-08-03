Hobart man accused of setting 8 fires since 2018

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Hobart man has been charged with setting eight fires across a span of more than three years.

James Ambrosius, 24, also faces theft and obstruction charges for the spree.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators examining a July 25 fire at a Ledgeview business identified an employee - Ambrosius - as a possible suspect. A review of security video placed him at the scene.

Ambrosius admitted to being there to steal money to buy cocaine, but denied setting the fire. Eventually, he admitted to setting the fire to cover up the burglary. He then admitted to setting several other fires.

The fires he was charged with setting:

May 23, 2018, at Dedicated Repairs in Ledgeview

Aug. 7, 2018, at a building in De Pere

Sept. 10, 2019, at a building in De Pere

Sep. 21, 2020, at a building in Oneida

Nov. 3, 2020, at a building in De Pere

March 19, 2021, at Dedicated Repairs in Ledgeview

July 20, 2021, at Dedicated Repairs in Ledgeview

July 25, 2021, at Dedicated Repairs in Ledgeview

No injuries were reported for any of the fires.