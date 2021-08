Panic first introduced its upcoming tiny gaming handheld with a crank “Playdate” on May 22, 2019. Gamers then got an update last month stating that the company would put the console up for pre-order in July, but we remained in the dark for quite some time on when this date would actually occur. However, on July 22, the highly anticipated wait finally came to an end as the company finally gave fans the official pre-order date for this new quirky device. July 29 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, you’ll be able to secure a unit through the site play.date for $179. Additionally, the Playdate Cover, a purple protective cover for the portable device, will also be available for pre-order for $29.