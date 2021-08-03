Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

First Avenue to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

By KARE Staff
Posted by 
KARE 11
KARE 11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbEtd_0bFa9PzO00

First Avenue announced Monday that effective immediately, all concerts and events at its venues will require either proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours.

In a press release, First Avenue said it will accept either a physical vaccine card to prove that someone has received their full vaccine series at least 14 days prior to the event, or a picture on their phone of their vaccine card.

If someone has not been vaccinated, including children under 12, the venue will also accept printed or digital negative test results.

The policy will apply to all events at First Avenue, 7th St Entry, Turf Club, Fine Line, The Fitzgerald Theater and the Palace Theatre.

"Taking this step ensures the safety of our guests, staff, and the artists, and implementing this simple measure minimizes risk and the spread of the virus," First Avenue said in the release. "First Avenue’s previous policy included mandatory vaccinations for staff, and this is an extension of those precautions."

Ashley Ryan, the vice president of marketing for First Avenue, said attendees can flash their vaccination cards or test results at the front gates, the same place where they provide their tickets and ID.

"They'll just check your card, or a photo of your card -- or, if you have a negative result, they'll look at the result either on your phone or a printout is fine," Ryan said. "For us, it's imperative we do everything we can to stay safe, and to keep our doors open, of course."

First Avenue is the first major venue in the Twin Cities to implement a vaccine/negative testing requirement, although others across the country have put similar policies in place. Perhaps most notably, Broadway shows in New York will require vaccines .

Comments / 3

KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Avenue#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#St Entry#Turf Club#The Fitzgerald Theater#Palace Theater#Dannyspewak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Reno County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Dueling opinions on COVID-19 vaccine in Reno County

Reno County Commissioner Daniel Friesen penned an opinion column in support of being vaccinated against COVID-19. The column sparked a response (below) from State Sen. Mark Steffen. Courtesy Hutch Post. OPINION: Reno County commissioner makes case for the vaccine. By DANIEL P. FRIESEN. Reno County Commissioner. Below is my vaccination...
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

False sense of security partially blamed for uptick in COVID cases

Cases of COVID-19 are rising across Hale County again and lagging vaccination numbers are at least partially to blame. A total of 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the county last week marking the most significant increase the county’s seen in months. The latest numbers released by the...
Napa County, CAPosted by
Heather Newgen

BottleRock new safety guidelines--proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test is required to enter the festival

BottleRock is happening September 3rd-5th and new Covid-19 guidelines have just been released. "With the emergence of the Delta variant, BottleRock will now require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for media working the festival. We will also be requiring all festival guests, staff and vendors to be vaccinated or have a negative Covid test to attend," according to an email NewsBreak received from BottleRock organizers.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

COVID-19 delta variant has more York County residents seeking vaccines

An increasing number of York County residents receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may indicate they are taking the delta variant more seriously, according to local health officials. As of Friday, 979 residents per 100,000 people received their first vaccine dose over the past 14 days, according to...
Barron County, WInews-shield.com

Public Health advises all to wear masks as Delta variant leads to increase in infections

Because of new information on the Delta variant, the CDC has updated the guidance on wearing masks. The new guidance says that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear masks in places that are experiencing “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission. The map that shows these areas can be found at: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
Lawrence County, PANew Castle News

About half of county's eligible population vaccinated

Over the extended weekend of July 17 to 19, Lawrence County reported no new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases. Since then, the county has seen an upward tick in new confirmed and probable cases, a trend occurring across Pennsylvania as daily state counts are now back over the 1,000-case threshold. Concurrently, vaccination rates are slightly up in the county after a dip earlier this summer.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Oakland County, MIPosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Mask orders return to Metro Detroit

As Covid numbers climb, doubling in over a week, counties are now starting to take precautionary measures. Oakland County’s numbers have been rising steadily, “With a seven-day average of 78 COVID-19 cases per day, Oakland County is firmly in the “substantial” range of the CDC’s guidance for everyone to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status,” the Oakland Press reports.
TravelThe Independent

Should you cancel travel plans because of the coronavirus delta variant?

For a blissful few weeks this spring, a summer of semi-normal travel seemed not just possible, but almost certain. Flights were booked, hotel reservations were made and vacation time was requested as those with wanderlust or pent-up desire to see loved ones organised their long-awaited excursions. But the hyper-transmissible delta...
Ventura County, CAvcnewschannel.com

Ventura County Public Health Issues Health Advisory Urging Vaccinations and Masking Indoors

Download article: English | En español | Public Health Advisory. Ventura, CA – Due to the current surge, Ventura County Public Health (VCPH) is urging all Ventura County residents that are eligible but have not yet been fully vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible. In alignment with state and federal health authorities, VCPH officials also continue to strongly recommend mask wearing indoors in public places regardless of vaccination status. While Ventura County continues to be aligned with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on masking, which recommends that everyone regardless of vaccination status wear masks indoors, and that requires those that are not fully vaccinated to mask indoors, officials are closely monitoring the current surge in case additional mitigation measures are needed.
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”

Comments / 3

Community Policy