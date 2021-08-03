First Avenue to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

First Avenue announced Monday that effective immediately, all concerts and events at its venues will require either proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours.

In a press release, First Avenue said it will accept either a physical vaccine card to prove that someone has received their full vaccine series at least 14 days prior to the event, or a picture on their phone of their vaccine card.

If someone has not been vaccinated, including children under 12, the venue will also accept printed or digital negative test results.

The policy will apply to all events at First Avenue, 7th St Entry, Turf Club, Fine Line, The Fitzgerald Theater and the Palace Theatre.

"Taking this step ensures the safety of our guests, staff, and the artists, and implementing this simple measure minimizes risk and the spread of the virus," First Avenue said in the release. "First Avenue’s previous policy included mandatory vaccinations for staff, and this is an extension of those precautions."

Ashley Ryan, the vice president of marketing for First Avenue, said attendees can flash their vaccination cards or test results at the front gates, the same place where they provide their tickets and ID.

"They'll just check your card, or a photo of your card -- or, if you have a negative result, they'll look at the result either on your phone or a printout is fine," Ryan said. "For us, it's imperative we do everything we can to stay safe, and to keep our doors open, of course."

First Avenue is the first major venue in the Twin Cities to implement a vaccine/negative testing requirement, although others across the country have put similar policies in place. Perhaps most notably, Broadway shows in New York will require vaccines .