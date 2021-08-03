Hollywood takeover: Sprawling Cohasset estate turned into film set for 'Confess, Fletch'

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCOHASSET – The Oaks Estate in Cohasset has once again become a place for movie magic as "Confess, Fletch" starts filming on the South Shore. Oaks Estate owner Gerald Butler said movie producers called and asked to use his 45-room waterfront estate on Margin Street, which was featured in the 2018 teen psychological thriller “Thoroughbreds." The exterior of the property appeared prominently in the 1987 film "The Witches of Eastwick."

