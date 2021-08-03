Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

10 Artists Who Could Provide a Limp Bizkit-Esque Moment For Future Festivals

By Andrew Unterberger
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLed by a virtually unrecognizable Fred Durst -- the former TRL superstar now fully grey, and rocking a collared shirt, jacket and slacks with no backwards ballcap -- the band's one-hour, hits-laden set resulted in band and frontman being Twitter trending topics for the rest of the weekend, setting off wide-ranging remembrance and discussion of the band's controversial legacy. The performance was obviously a retro thrill for millennials in attendance, but as reported by Billboard's Jason Lipshutz in his set recap, the band ultimately came off as "less like a nostalgia booking and more like a main stage force reawakened after a long hibernation" at the festival.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Madden
Person
Fred Durst
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Ashanti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Grammy Awards#Hibernation#Trl#Twitter#Billboard#Durst And Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
Related
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Limp Bizkit at Lollapalooza 2021: Watch the Full Set

Limp Bizkit put on a show-stopping performance at Lollapalooza over the weekend, giving fans a taste of their classic songs coupled with a new look. Fred Durst is trending on social media, thanks to his high-octane performance with Limp Bizkit at Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 31) and his new, very grown-up look. Remember the days of Durst rocking a red baseball cap? Well, those days are long gone.
MusicPosted by
101.9 The Rock

10 Unforgettable Limp Bizkit Moments

Love 'em or hate 'em, Limp Bizkit have given us some unforgettable moments. Take a look at over 30 years of video from Fred Durst and the boys. White rappers were an endangered species in the 1980s, but Fred Durst was one of the few brave enough to publicly tackle the lyrical art form. In a home video from 1989, Durst recorded himself rapping and dancing, hoping to be discovered as an 18-year-old diamond in the rough.
MusicPopculture

Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst Debuts Kenny Rogers-Inspired Look on Stage in Chicago

Limp Bizkit fans were shocked earlier this week when controversial frontman Fred Durst debuted a new salt and pepper hairstyle and handlebar mustache. This Kenny Rogers-inspired look was a visceral reminder of the passage of time to Gen X, and Durst rocked this new look onstage while performing at Metro in Chicago for a Lollapalooza performance on Friday night. For fans used to seeing Durst rocking JNCO jeans and a backwards baseball cap, it was a bit of a mind-bender, but the singer still gave it his all singing "Nookie" onstage.
CelebritiesPopculture

Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst Looks Almost Unrecognizable in New Selfie

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst recently shared a brand new selfie and he looks almost unrecognizable in the photo. Durst is not always active on social media, but recently the nu-metal frontman deleted all of his Instagram posts and upload just one new selfie. In the photo, Durst can be seen with a grey handlebar mustache and messy "silver fox" hairdo, which appears to possibly be a wig. In a caption on the post, Durst wrote, "Verified.
MusicKerrang

What’s Next For Limp Bizkit?

Just when you think you’ve given up on Limp Bizkit – and let’s face it, many have over the years – they go and do something that totally redeems them. Most recently, it was their Los Angeles show at the Troubadour. Considering the show featured the band’s original line-up, including the oft-absent DJ Lethal ​‘bringing it on’ once more, plus tickets were just $3 (natch), it was a special night.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst Kinda Looks Like Hulk Hogan Got A 9-To-5 Job In New Picture

Few bands have quite the polarizing reputation that the nu-metal group Limp Bizkit has largely maintained since debuting their sophomore album Significant Other in 1999. In the decade since their last release, 2011's Gold Cobra, frontman Fred Durst has reportedly been one of the biggest obstacles standing in the way of the band's long-rumored sixth album, all while continuing to branch out as a film director and producer. Now, Durst is turning heads for a completely unexpected reason, as he has purged his Instagram account and added just a single replacement post, with a picture that makes him look like if Hulk Hogan worked for H&R Block.
MusicBillboard

Inside Lollapalooza's Return, From Rollin' With Limp Bizkit to Navigating the Crowds

On the new Pop Shop Podcast, we talk to Jason Lipshutz about what it's like to be back at a festival, a year and a half later. As major festivals kick back into gear -- with Rolling Loud Miami a week-plus ago and Lollapalooza this past weekend -- many of us are wondering: What is it like to return to a crowded music festival after a year and a half away?
MusicLoyola Phoenix

Limp Bizkit and Megan Thee Stallion Make Fireworks on Lollapalooza Day 3

“This is a dream come true,” Jason Singer, vocalist and guitarist of the Detroit-based Michigander, said as a crowd of more than a thousand surrounded the GrubHub stage during their set. “I will cry by the end of this set so hang in there with me.”. Singer’s tears weren’t from...
MusicPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Eagles, Queen, Beatles Among 2020’s Top Paid Musicians

Several of classic rock’s biggest acts rank among Billboard’s list of the top paid musicians in 2020. Rock accounted for 13 of the Top 40 artists, more than any other genre. With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on touring, while also leading many acts to push back their album release dates, the list included some surprising names. Still, it’s not a shock to see some of rock’s most iconic artists featured in the Top 10.
Music98online.com

Limp Bizkit Conquers Lollapalooza & The Internet: 5 Best Moments

(From Billboard) Limp Bizkit started trending on Twitter on Saturday (July 31), which meant that the social media platform was soon flooded with “What year is it?” jokes, nu-metal litigations and general confusion. The band didn’t see any of it. They were too busy swaggering through their set at Lollapalooza 2021, acting less like a nostalgia booking and more like a main stage force reawakened after a long hibernation.
MusicTennessee Tribune

Music Sensation Joonie Is His Own No. 1 Fan

Calvin Gary, better known as Joonie, calls his latest project his “third masterpiece.” Titled “Yellow Dust,” it reaches a broad fan base because of the diverse sound and attention to detail. (His other two albums are “Acoustic Love” and “No vacancy in our legacy.”) An avid fan of his own...
MusicPosted by
Best Life

The Lead Singer of Limp Bizkit Is Totally Unrecognizable Now

If you lived through the '90s and early 2000s, you're familiar with Limp Bizkit, the rap-rock band known for songs like "Nookie" and "Break Stuff" that dominated the TRL countdown, when Carson Daly was the host of that MTV hit series and not a Today co-host. Limp Bizkit had quite the successful run during that era—the band was nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album and Best Hard Rock Performance twice. Though it's been about 20 years since the height of their fame, Limp Bizkit is hitting the road again this year and their first stop is this weekend, where they'll perform at the famed Lollapalooza festival. While their sound may be the same, the band's frontman, Fred Durst, looks completely different. To see the singer now, read on.
CelebritiesABC News

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst stuns fans with new look

The Limp Bizkit frontman, 50, surprised fans this week by posting a photo of himself with a very different look. Known for sporting a baseball cap, and more recently, a full beard, Durst shared an almost unrecognizable selfie-style photo of himself with a full head of gray hair and a matching goatee beard -- with no hat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy