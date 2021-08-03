Novelty’s Fairmount Center for the Arts Holds Its 45th Juried Art Show

Fairmount Center for the Arts in Novelty is once again holding its annual juried art show, its 45th. Artists from around Ohio who work in all media were invited to submit; out of the approximately 350 pieces Fairmount Center receives each year, around 150 are selected to be on view. The final show is always family-friendly and features an interactive scavenger hunt to connect visitors with the art and promote the center’s fall arts education programs.