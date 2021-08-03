Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congress Questions Why Twitter Still Doesn’t License Music

By Micah Singleton
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongress is once again asking Twitter to address its issues around copyright infringement in a new letter sent by a bipartisan group from the House of Representatives. Led by Reps. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) and Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), 20 members of the House of Representatives sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday (Aug. 2) asking whether the company has serious plans to address issues around copyright enforcement that the music industry has been complaining about for years.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Lieu
Person
Tony Cárdenas
Person
Ron Estes
Person
Greg Pence
Person
Ritchie Torres
Person
Kelly Armstrong
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Ashley Hinson
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Ben Cline
Person
David Cicilline
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Person
Ted Deutch
Person
Debbie Dingell
Person
Hakeem Jeffries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Billboard#Api
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & CourtsSlate

GOP Congressman Suing Pelosi Over Mask Rule Contracts COVID

Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina is one of three Republican lawmakers who filed a lawsuit last week against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the mask mandate in the House of Representatives. He has now tested positive for COVID-19. “After experiencing minor symptoms this morning, I sought a COVID-19 test and was just informed the test results were positive,” Norman tweeted. “Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild.”
Congress & Courtskrwg.org

New Bill In Congress Would Censor Social Media, Targeting Falsehoods

Commentary: One of the few things Republicans and Democrats seem to agree on in our divided nation is a desire to restrict speech on the Internet. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 has become a favorite target for partisans on both sides. The provision states that owners of an Internet platform “shall not be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information” posted on their site, and are therefore protected from libel laws.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden is wrong about Facebook. So is Facebook.

“They’re killing people,” President Biden said last week of technology companies that allow the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines. This week, he walked the comment back: “Facebook isn’t killing people.” The initial charge, some might argue, was nothing less than misinformation itself. The White House in recent weeks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Senator Ron Johnson: Unfortunate Republicans Are Cooperating On Infrastructure With Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer & Nancy Pelosi

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about why he will not support the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Johnson says the republican position should have been using the 700 billion of unused Covid relief money and repurposed it to pay for infrastructure. Johnson disagrees with senators who say the bill fully pays for infrastructure. Johnson says another reason he is not on board with the bill is because it is not separate from the democrat’s infrastructure reconciliation package. Johnson feels it is unfortunate Republicans are cooperating with Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. On renewing the eviction moratorium, Johnson says the Biden administration, like the Obama administration, is a lawless administration who are not faithfully executing laws, ignoring the Supreme Court and the Constitution. Johnson also discussed how republicans winning back the senate will affect his decision to run for reelection. Johnson says it is pretty depressing being the minority and just watching Chuck Schumer push trillions of dollars of unnecessary spending through Congress mortgaging our kids futures. Johnson added, if we could get the majority, I would be chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigation and that would actually be worthwhile.
POTUSWashington Post

Your Trump Card benefits

You may have some questions about the newly announced Trump card! Well, I have answers!. If I play my Trump Card in a game, do I automatically win the game?. Absolutely not, but it will allow you to say that the game was rigged against you and call the entire premise of the game into question. This is what is meant by winning.
POTUSNew York Post

Government dictating what social-media bans is tyrannical

White House press secretary Jen Psaki casually confirmed on Thursday what skeptical conservatives and some civil libertarians have been suspecting for years: that the world’s biggest speech platforms take direction from the government in choosing what content to suppress, amplify, or remove. “We are in regular touch with social media...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Lauren Boebert says her late-night Capitol mystery tour was "totally legit." Except it wasn't

As Salon reported exclusively on Wednesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Republican known for her fervent pro-gun positions and tireless support of Donald Trump, led a mysterious late-night family tour of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 12, three weeks before she became a member of Congress. Although Salon's report was illustrated with photos of Boebert's family members at the Capitol on the day in question, she told the Daily Mail that the story was "false."
POTUSMSNBC

Why it's unsurprising to see Trump condemn US Olympic athletes

When the United States' women's soccer team lost to Sweden a couple of weeks ago in an early Olympic match, American fans were naturally disappointed. Donald Trump was not. Not long after the setback, the former president headlined a far-right event in Arizona where he publicly mocked his own country's athletes. "Wokeism makes you lose," Trump said at the gathering, adding, "The U.S. women's soccer team is a very good example of what's going on."
Congress & Courtshoustonherald.com

Area congressman joins race for U.S. Senate to replace Roy Blunt

U.S. Rep. Billy Long made it official Tuesday night, announcing in an interview on Fox News that he would be a candidate in 2022 for the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. Long, 65, is a former auctioneer and radio show host who was first elected to Congress in 2010. He’s joining a crowded field of contenders seeking the Republican nomination. In his interview with Tucker Carlson, he said he is the best candidate to hold onto Blunt’s seat and help his party regain control of the Senate.
Congress & Courtsksl.com

Steep obstacles for US Congress effort to legalize 'Dreamer' immigrants

DACA recipients and their supporters celebrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the court ruled in a 5-4 vote that President Donald Trump's 2017 move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, created in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, was unlawful, in Washington, D.C., June 18, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst, Reuters) WASHINGTON — A battle to win a path to citizenship for "Dreamer" immigrants, following two decades of defeat, is underway in the United States Senate as Democrats face tough challenges on several fronts, including within their own ranks.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Rep. Ted Lieu Calls Out GOP Lawmaker Who Opposes 'Vaccine Coercion'

California Democratic Representative Ted Lieu replied to a Texas Republican congressman's adamant refusal to "comply with a COVID vaccine mandate," accusing the GOP lawmaker of seemingly hypocritical stances toward vaccinations. Lieu on Saturday morning responded to Texas GOP Congressman Chip Roy's tweet in which the longtime opponent of any and...
InternetBBC

Facebook: Damian Collins and US politicians criticise data ban

Facebook's decision to block access to some academics researching political ads and disinformation has been criticised by UK and US politicians. Damian Collins MP accused Facebook of shutting down legitimate research to protect its own interests. And Senate committee chairmen Ron Wyden and Mark Warner also spoke out. Facebook has...
POTUSWashington Post

Trump’s diminished power is showing at a very bad time

Scott Farkus’s downfall came when his facade of dangerous invincibility crumbled. You remember Scott Farkus. He was the bully in the movie “A Christmas Story” who terrorized the protagonist and his friends as they walked to and from school. He was an oppressive force until the movie’s hero, Ralphie, overwhelmed with frustration, walloped him. The last time we see Farkus, the kids he had bullied are walking away from him, shaking their heads at his sobbing failure and clearly marveling at the fact that they had ever feared him at all.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio: We must stop Silicon Valley-Democrat collusion before conservatives are silenced for good

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Watch Sen. Marco Rubio discuss this topic and more on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday, July 28 at 8:40 a.m. ET. The love affair between Big Tech and the Democratic Party is not a secret. Through campaign contributions, censorship, and woke nonsense, it’s perfectly clear that Silicon Valley giants are working together with the Left to destroy conservative values in America.

Comments / 0

Community Policy