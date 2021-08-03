Congress Questions Why Twitter Still Doesn’t License Music
Congress is once again asking Twitter to address its issues around copyright infringement in a new letter sent by a bipartisan group from the House of Representatives. Led by Reps. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) and Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), 20 members of the House of Representatives sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday (Aug. 2) asking whether the company has serious plans to address issues around copyright enforcement that the music industry has been complaining about for years.www.billboard.com
